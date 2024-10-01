Tuesday, October 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: High Courts asks Enforcement Directorate and police to arrest Congress MLA Dharam Singh...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Haryana: High Courts asks Enforcement Directorate and police to arrest Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker if he doesn’t surrender in 24 hrs

In 2023, ED investigated Chhoker and his son, Sikandar Singh Chhoker, after an FIR by Gurugram police alleged that both of them were involved in a real estate fraud.

ANI
Dharam Singh Chhoker (Image Source: Lokmat)
6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and police to arrest Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker if he fails to surrender within 24 hours.

The Congress MLA is facing a money laundering case registered against him by the ED in 2023.

He is considered a close aide of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is seeking re-election from the Samalkha constituency in the state assembly elections.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan said that a petition to take action against the MLA was filed in the High Court on Tuesday.

“Dharam Singh Chhoker is a sitting MLA from Samalkha and is contesting elections from there again. He has many criminal cases registered against him. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued, and ED action is pending against him. His anticipatory bail petition has been rejected, yet no action has been taken against him while he openly contests elections,” he told ANI.

“So because of all that, the court has ordered him to surrender or else be arrested by the police,” he said.

“The court also noted that his bail has been rejected and that action should be taken against him, which is why it ordered him to surrender or face arrest by tomorrow,” he added.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.

In 2023, ED investigated Chhoker and his son, Sikandar Singh Chhoker, after an FIR by Gurugram police alleged that both of them were involved in a real estate fraud.

Sikandar Singh Chhoker was arrested by the ED in March, 2024, for allegedly siphoning hundreds of crores of rupees and defrauding home buyers by booking fake construction expenditures in group entities. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl strangled to death by Shahenshah, Salman, Sarwar, and Javed, culprits arrested after encounter; victim killed over asking for marriage

OpIndia Staff -

CBI says no evidence of forced religious conversion in Lavanya case: What she said about her missionary school in dying declaration and its evidentiary...

Anurag -

USA: Democrats against democracy – How the Democratic party has been subverting democratic processes in America

Vidyapati Gautam -

SP workers and Muslim “journalists” exonerate Moeed Khan after Raju Khan’s DNA matches with the rape victim’s foetus: How their “celebration” is premature

OpIndia Staff -

12th pass, non-medicos became doctors and surgeons in Rajasthan: Media investigation reveals massive fraud in RMC registrations

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani preacher Rashid, his wife and family lived in India for 10 years using fake Hindu identites under ‘Sharma’ name: Arrested in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -

Ayodhya OBC girl gang-rape: DNA sample of SP leader Moeed Khan’s driver Raju Khan matches with foetus

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Feroze Alam converted 12 women to Islam after marring them, 1 of his 4 current wives exposes him after being thrown out of...

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Satire website Babylon Bee sues Govt of California after it introduces laws aiming to censor satire and comedy in the name of ‘countering...

OpIndia Staff -

Admission of guilt? Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife offers to return 14 high-value plots after FIR against her husband in MUDA scam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com