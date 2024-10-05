Saturday, October 5, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

India successfully test fires indigenously-developed VSHORADS missiles in Rajasthan’s Pokhran

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry involved in the successful development trials and stated this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces against aerial threats.

ANI
VSHORADS missiles India
India successfully test fires VSHORADS missiles (Image Source: Hawk.in)
8

India has successfully test-fired the indigenously developed VSHORADS missiles in Pokhran firing ranges in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The three tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System were carried out by the DRDO in the Pokhran range of Rajasthan as part of development trials.

“The DRDO India has successfully conducted three flight tests of the 4th Generation, technically advanced miniaturised weapon system VSHORADS, from Pokhran. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry involved in the successful development,” posted the Defence Minister’s office on Saturday.

The missiles have been under development for the last few years and are expected to meet the critical requirements of the forces to tackle enemy aircraft, drones and other aerial targets at short ranges.

The forces rely on the Russian Igla missiles for their requirements but have felt the need to modernise their inventory for over a decade now.

The development cum production partners in the VSHORADS project are two private companies.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024 in New Delhi, expressed India’s support for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific.

“India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on the centrality of ASEAN in fostering regional dialogue, stability, and collective growth,” he said.

Rajnath Singh underscored India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of vital international maritime routes. He further said that the engagement with regional partners, including joint exercises and information-sharing initiatives, is aimed at strengthening the collective maritime security framework.

He underlined that the Indian Armed Forces, particularly the Navy, have been at the forefront of cooperative endeavours with countries of the region, and are continuously working towards building their capacity and capabilities, the Ministry of Defence stated.

“While India’s endeavour for maritime cooperation continues, its interests are not in conflict with any other country. At the same time, the interests of any other nation should not come in conflict with those of other nations. This is the spirit in which we must work together,” Singh further said.

Highlighting India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific he said, “India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as we believe in fostering partnerships that prioritise sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security.”

The Defence Minister added that India’s engagement with its partners is guided by the understanding that true progress can only be achieved through collective action and synergy. He stated that due to these efforts, India is considered a “credible and preferred security partner and first responder” in the region.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

