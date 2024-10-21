On Monday, 21st October, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued yet another threat to airline passengers, warning them not to board Air India flights from 1st to 19th November. While warning the passengers, he asserted that an attack could take place on Air India flights during that period, which coincides with the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide.”

Pannun is a designated Khalistani terrorist and is wanted by the Government of India. He is the founder of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is based in the US. He holds dual citizenship in Canada and the US. This is not the first time that Pannun has issued such threats of attacks on Air India flights.

Notably, Pannun’s threats came at a time when several Indian airlines have been receiving dozens of hoax bomb threats. Furthermore, there is diplomatic tension between India and Canada following the latter’s accusations against the former of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Not to forget, Canada has recently accused the High Commissioner of India to Canada and other diplomats of being involved in criminal activities on Canadian soil, further escalating the diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In November 2023, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video claiming that the name of the Indira Gandhi International Airport would be changed and the airport would remain closed on 19th November. He further threatened people against taking Air India flights on that day. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, and several offences under UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won’t be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don’t travel by Air India after November 19. You life can be in danger,” Pannun had said.

In December 2023, he threatened to attack the Parliament of India on or before 13th December. The threat came after claims made by the US authorities that they had foiled a plan by Indian agents to assassinate Pannun. On 13th December 2001, Pakistani terrorists had attacked the Parliament of India.

In another threatening statement, he had said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and the Director General of State Police, Gaurav Yadav, would be assassinated on 26th January 2024. He also urged gangsters to unite and launch an attack on Mann.