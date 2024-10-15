Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIslamic cleric says Hindus rape the Devi that they worship, no legal action so...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamic cleric says Hindus rape the Devi that they worship, no legal action so far despite making the disgusting comments on Live TV

During the debate, the radical Maulana was confronted by journalist Himanshu Dixit, who asked him to stay within the limits of civility.

OpIndia Staff
Islamic cleric says Hindus rape the Devi that they worship, no legal action so far despite making the disgusting comments on Live TV
Sajid Rashidi, image via Zoom News
10

A video of radical Islamic cleric Mohammed Sajid Rashidi, making vile and derogatory remarks, about Hindus raping deities (Devi) has surfaced on social media.

“Islam has declared that there is Jannat (paradise) at the foot of the mother…You (Hindus) rape the one that you refer to as Devi,” he was heard saying.

The radical Maulana was immediately confronted by journalist Himanshu Dixit, who asked him to stay within the limits of civility.

Rashidi made the comments during a panel discussion on Times Now Navabharat on Thursday (10th October).

It has been 5 days since he made the derogatory remarks about Hindus.

No legal action has been taken so far against him despite the deliberate attempt to outrage the sentiments of the Hindu community

Controversies of Maulana Sajid Rashidi

This is not the first time Maulana Sajid Rashidi has stirred the hornet’s nest through his comments. Earlier in August, a video surfaced on social media wherein he objected to slogans of the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in schools.

Sajid Rashidi had also threatened India with another partition and violence if the Waqf Act was amended. In February 2023, he claimed that Mahmud Ghazni attacked Somnath Temple only to stop illegal activities.

Later, an FIR was lodged against him for his remarks that the Islamic tyrant Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy Somnath Temple due to his hatred towards infidels (Kafirs) but to stop the alleged ‘wrongdoings’ that were taking place inside the temple.

Following the FIR, Maulana Rashidi issued a half-hearted apology to Somnath Trust saying it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He has also stated that his claims were based on Romila Thapar’s writings.

In November 2022, he threatened that India would on fire after the Uttarakhand government decided to modernise madrasas.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat: Communal tensions flare up in Deesa after a married Hindu woman ‘disappears’ from Garba event, husband blames a Muslim youth for luring her...

OpIndia Staff -
A Hindu woman’s disappearance following a Garba event in Deesa, Gujarat, has sparked communal tensions. Police are investigating, while protests demand the arrest of the accused.
News Reports

‘EVMs 100 per cent foolproof’: CEC Rajiv Kumar rubbishes Congress claims of EVM tampering during Haryana elections

OpIndia Staff -
"The public answers the questions by participating in the voting. As far as EVMs are concerned, they are 100% secure and foolproof," Kumar said. This notably comes on the day when the Commission is about to announce the dates of elections scheduled to happen in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Hyderabad Police confirm identity of Saleem, who kicked Hindu deity and vandalised the idol in Muthyalamma temple

India should declare Canada a state sponsor of terrorism: Here’s how Canada has repeatedly denied requests to extradite criminals, gangsters, and terrorists

Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on the body: Post-mortem report reveals Ram Gopal Mishra, whom Islamists killed, was tortured before his death

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s dog whistling, terrorist organisation SFJ announces $500,000 reward to hunt down Indian High Commissioner

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Communal tensions flare up in Deesa after a married Hindu woman ‘disappears’ from Garba event, husband blames a Muslim youth for luring her...

OpIndia Staff -

‘EVMs 100 per cent foolproof’: CEC Rajiv Kumar rubbishes Congress claims of EVM tampering during Haryana elections

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad Police confirm identity of Saleem, who kicked Hindu deity and vandalised the idol in Muthyalamma temple

OpIndia Staff -

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused of being involved in Waqf land scam, opposition MPs dismiss it saying JPC is pursuing ‘partisan agenda’

OpIndia Staff -

India should declare Canada a state sponsor of terrorism: Here’s how Canada has repeatedly denied requests to extradite criminals, gangsters, and terrorists

Anurag -

31-Year-Old Lawrence Bishnoi executed Kanishka Bombing in 1985: Trudeau Government in Canada concludes investigation in the biggest terror attack before 9/11

Sandeep Singh -

Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on the body: Post-mortem report reveals Ram Gopal Mishra, whom Islamists killed, was tortured before his death

OpIndia Staff -

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s dog whistling, terrorist organisation SFJ announces $500,000 reward to hunt down Indian High Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian police admit that the country is safe haven for Khalistanis, blame Lawrence Bishnoi gang, WaPo accuses Amit Shah of ‘criminal activities’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Muslim mob attacks Durga Puja in Howrah, vandalises idol, pelts stones at Hindu devotees

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com