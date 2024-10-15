A video of radical Islamic cleric Mohammed Sajid Rashidi, making vile and derogatory remarks, about Hindus raping deities (Devi) has surfaced on social media.

“Islam has declared that there is Jannat (paradise) at the foot of the mother…You (Hindus) rape the one that you refer to as Devi,” he was heard saying.

The radical Maulana was immediately confronted by journalist Himanshu Dixit, who asked him to stay within the limits of civility.

BLASPHEMY ON LIVE TV!



Maulana Mohd. Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of All India Imam Association, shamelessly insulted Hindu Goddesses in a sexually suggestive tone on live TV.



This Rakchas lives in Delhi.



Requesting all to amplify this tweet.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/g1AFpkX1Zx — Treeni (@TheTreeni) October 13, 2024

Rashidi made the comments during a panel discussion on Times Now Navabharat on Thursday (10th October).

It has been 5 days since he made the derogatory remarks about Hindus.

No legal action has been taken so far against him despite the deliberate attempt to outrage the sentiments of the Hindu community

Controversies of Maulana Sajid Rashidi

This is not the first time Maulana Sajid Rashidi has stirred the hornet’s nest through his comments. Earlier in August, a video surfaced on social media wherein he objected to slogans of the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in schools.

"Bharat mata ki jai slogans wrong, govt shud take action on it" Maulana on school kids (M's) chanting bharat mata ki Jai pic.twitter.com/0qPBFfdOol — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) August 14, 2024

Sajid Rashidi had also threatened India with another partition and violence if the Waqf Act was amended. In February 2023, he claimed that Mahmud Ghazni attacked Somnath Temple only to stop illegal activities.

Later, an FIR was lodged against him for his remarks that the Islamic tyrant Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy Somnath Temple due to his hatred towards infidels (Kafirs) but to stop the alleged ‘wrongdoings’ that were taking place inside the temple.

Following the FIR, Maulana Rashidi issued a half-hearted apology to Somnath Trust saying it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He has also stated that his claims were based on Romila Thapar’s writings.

In November 2022, he threatened that India would on fire after the Uttarakhand government decided to modernise madrasas.