Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMP: Burqa-like attire used for Durga idol in Indore, case registered after Bajrang Dal...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

MP: Burqa-like attire used for Durga idol in Indore, case registered after Bajrang Dal outrage

The incident pertains to the Khajrana Police Station precinct wherein Bajrang Dal activists informed the police about an offensive Burqa-like attire being used for the idol of Maa Durga.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via MP First)
22

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, several Hindu rights organisations were outraged over a sculptor dressing the idol of Maa Durga in a Burqa-like attire. This comes as the Hindus across the nation are celebrating the Navratri festival. The incident was reported on October 2.

The incident pertains to the Khajrana Police Station precinct wherein Bajrang Dal activists informed the police about an offensive Burqa-like attire being used for the idol of Maa Durga.

The agitated Bajrang Dal activists smeared soot on the face of the sculptor Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar. Reports say that Bajrang Dal leader Lucky Raghuvanshi joined by other activists filed a complaint against the accused artisan and the police assured them of taking necessary action. A Bengali artisan was also reportedly booked in this case.

Meanwhile, Khajrana police station TI Manoj Sendhav said that the idol was being made by Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar, and the police interrogated both of the persons.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala: DYFI leader Sachitha Rai, known for her anti-BJP and anti-RSS views, booked for running a central govt job scam, conned individuals out of...

OpIndia Staff -

The Hindu’s Mahesh Langa arrested in GST scam: Raids conducted at 14 locations across Gujarat, over 200 fake firms involved in the multi-crore scam

OpIndia Staff -

We are losing in Haryana because ECI is playing mindgames with us: Congress leader’ bizarre rant after Haryana elections setback

OpIndia Staff -

As Congress trails in Haryana Assembly elections, party leader Jairam Ramesh cries foul, claims ‘misleading trends’ on ECI website

ANI -

Bengaluru: Parvez Ahmed, who aided a Pakistani preacher to stay illegally in India, arrested; had assisted other such Pakistani citizens with fraudulent Hindu identities

OpIndia Staff -

An argument between school mates over Instagram leads to beheading calls by a Muslim mob against a Hindu kid, trolls doxx the victim to...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: 60-year-old Nisar Qureshi arrested for raping minor Hindu child in Siddharthnagar, Muslims pelt stones at protesting Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Mizoram: Local Hindus don’t want control of Hari Mandir to go to State govt after Assam Rifles leaves Aizawl base, launches campaign to prevent...

OpIndia Staff -

One year since Hamas’ terror attack on Israel: How Israel’s resilience in the face of terrorism is reshaping the Middle East

Anurag -

Purported Al-Jazeera ‘columnist’, who wanted Ali’s sword to deal with Yati Narsinghanand, celebrates the first anniversary of Oct 7 attacks on Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com