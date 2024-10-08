In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, several Hindu rights organisations were outraged over a sculptor dressing the idol of Maa Durga in a Burqa-like attire. This comes as the Hindus across the nation are celebrating the Navratri festival. The incident was reported on October 2.

The incident pertains to the Khajrana Police Station precinct wherein Bajrang Dal activists informed the police about an offensive Burqa-like attire being used for the idol of Maa Durga.

The agitated Bajrang Dal activists smeared soot on the face of the sculptor Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar. Reports say that Bajrang Dal leader Lucky Raghuvanshi joined by other activists filed a complaint against the accused artisan and the police assured them of taking necessary action. A Bengali artisan was also reportedly booked in this case.

Meanwhile, Khajrana police station TI Manoj Sendhav said that the idol was being made by Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar, and the police interrogated both of the persons.