On Thursday (3rd October), the Uttar Pradesh police apprehended 3 Muslim men who entered the Dasna Devi temple near Ghaziabad by pretending to be Hindus. They were identified as Rahul, Nanak and Wazir Khan and hailed from Mathura district.

As per reports, the trio used Hindu names and claimed to be a part of Ramlila to gain access to the temple headed by priest Yati Narsinghanand.

The development comes at a time when Islamists are threatening the Dasna temple priest with ‘Sar Tan se Juda (STSJ)’ threats after being prodded by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair over his speech on Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims used Aadhar cards bearing Hindu names

The accused reportedly used Aadhar cards bearing Hindu names to gain entry into the Dasna Devi temple despite being Muslim by Faith.

While speaking about the matter, ACP Lipi Nagayach informed, “During checks, the police on duty at the temple found that the three men were using Aadhaar cards with Hindu names though they are Muslims. They had arrived there to perform at the Ramlila.”

“After inquiry, the men were arrested and booked for cheating by impersonation and defiling a place of worship. The group performing the Ramlila at the temple did not know that the men were Muslims,” the top cop added.

Accused wanted to insult the Hindu Faith: FIR

A case was registered suo motu against the three Muslim men on Thursday under Sections 298 (defiling place of worship) and 319 (2)(cheating by impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhia.

The First Information Report read, “The three men had the intention of insulting the Hindu religion, and that is why they were trying to enter the temple.”

While speaking about the incident, Yati Narsinghanand reiterated that Muslims are barred from entering the Dasna Devi temple. “The men were there to create some mischief and the police arrested them in a timely manner. The matter should be investigated,” he added.

In May 2023, a man named Mohsin was detained for barging into the Dasna Devi temple along with 2 minor girls. Reportedly, one minor girlwass Hindu and the other one was Muslim. The trio entered the Hindu temple using the Aadhaar card of the Hindu girl.

Muslims create chaos outside Dasna temple

On Friday (4th October), a group of Muslim youth created chaos and unrest outside the Dasna Devi temple. The Ghaziabad police swung into action and dispersed the mob.

इस संदर्भ में कुछ लोगो द्वारा अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही हैं । कृपया कोई गलत अफवाह न फैलाएं । गलत अफवाह फैलाएं जाने पर सम्बन्धित के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जायेगी ।

बाइट-श्री सुरेन्द्र नाथ तिवारी, पुलिस उपायुक्त ग्रामीण — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 4, 2024

Yati Narsinghanand is being hounded by Islamists over his speech at Hindu Bhawan in Ghaziabad on 29th September this year.

During the event, he stated, ”…Even thousands of years since Ravan committed a small mistake, we burn his effigy. But until now, such criminals have taken birth that Ravan’s existence would fail in front of them. I want to exhort all Hindus from this stage if you want to burn an effigy, burn the effigy of Mohammad.”

The life of the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple is now in danger as Islamists continue to threaten him with beheading over supposed ‘blasphemy’.