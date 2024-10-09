Wednesday, October 9, 2024
X user files complaint against WeDravidians admins with NIA for promoting separatist content, says its content potentially harms unity and security of India

The notorious X account “WeDravidians” was known for its five-year-long campaign of anti-Hindu propaganda. It was deactivated after complaints were filed against the handle, and its admins were exposed

OpIndia Staff
On Wednesday, 9th October, X user Hindutva Knight announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she had filed a complaint with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the admins of the social media handle “WeDravidians” for promoting separatist content. In the complaint, the X user pointed out that the now-deactivated social media account was being operated by two individuals named Shaikh Adib Hasan and Kathir S (Sukumar Rajendran). The handle was actively posting separatist content that often contained pro-Pakistani sentiments and narratives that could potentially harm the unity and security of the country.

Notably, the WeDravidians X account no longer exists as it was deactivated after its administrators were exposed.

Sharing a video by Kathir S, the X user pointed out in the complaint that in the video, Kathir S referred to the South as being colonised by North Indians. “There are indications that the administrators of this account may have been influenced or honey-trapped by external entities, potentially from Pakistan, and may be involved in spreading propaganda and conducting psyops against India,” the user said in her complaint.

The user further urged the investigation agency to look into the account and the individuals operating it, suggesting that it was a serious threat warranting immediate investigation. She then mentioned Hasan’s involvement in the unrest in Manipur and threatening statements against the Meitei community made on his personal social media handle.

The user wrote, “In light of the above, I kindly request that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take prompt action to investigate the activities of this Twitter handle and its administrators. It is imperative that any connections to anti-India elements be thoroughly examined and that appropriate measures be taken to ensure the security of our country”.

Meanwhile, the X user also revealed that the hatred towards Hindus was not new for the admins of the handle. SK Abid Hasan, one of the admins, had given 1-star rating to an Uber driver just because he was a Hindu and had Bhagwan Hanuman’s photograph alongside Maa Kali’s photo in 2018 in Kolkata. In a post on Facebook, Hasan wrote, “On 26th while returning from Kolkata Station in a Uber I noticed there was a Bajrang Bali picture next to Maa Kali picture. After the trip got over I immediately gave the driver one star. That’s blasphemy! No Honu in Bengal please.”

About WeDravidians

The notorious X account “WeDravidians” was known for its five-year-long campaign of anti-Hindu propaganda. It was deactivated after complaints were filed against the handle, and its admins were exposed. One of the admins of the account was Kathir R Sukumar. The handle promoted Dravidian separatism and openly advocated for Southern states to secede from India.

The handle regularly targeted Hindu practices, politicians opposing the DMK, and people from North India. They used highly offensive content such as demeaning images of Hindu deities and derogatory comments against leaders like actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. The handle had a significant online presence with over 41,000 followers on X and an additional presence on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Recently, the account gained much traction for posting hateful content after Pawan Kalyan praised AIADMK founder MGR. They mocked Kalyan with a derogatory cartoon and even accused him of consuming cow dung and urine in one of the posts. The posts against Kalyan drew widespread backlash on social media, leading to the exposure of the identities of the admins of the handle. Furthermore, it was revealed that these admins had links with DMK leaders, including the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin. This exposure led to significant embarrassment for the DMK as images of Sukumar with these leaders went viral.

Furthermore, legal action against the handle was initiated by the supporters of Kalyan, particularly in Andhra Pradesh. The account was deleted following the legal complaints, marking the end of a years-long campaign of vitriol and division. The handle had built its rhetoric on Dravidian supremacy, attacking the Hindu community and promoting separatist ideology. Despite strong links to DMK and substantial following on social media, the handle was shut down following public exposure and legal scrutiny. Now, as an NIA complaint has been filed against the admins of WeDravidians, it is expected that the investigation agencies will look into the separatist content inspired by foreign entities and the role of the handle in Manipur violence.

OpIndia’s detailed expose on Wedravidians can be checked here.

