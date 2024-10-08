A notorious X (formerly Twitter) handle ‘We Dravidians’, which has been at the forefront of anti-Hindu propaganda for 5 years, has finally shut down its business of hate.

A self-proclaimed political organisation, ‘We Dravidians’ spewed vitriol against practitioners of the Hindu Faith, politicians opposed to Stalin-led DMK, and people living in the North.

It openly called for secession of the South from the Union of India. Berating Sanatan Dharma by any means was the ultimate objective of the X handle, which boasted of 41,000 followers.

“We Dravidians a Political Organization supporting the Ideologies of Dravidam. Following the footprints of Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna & Kalaignar,” its bio read.

While the notorious anti-Hindu account started on Twitter in May 2019, it branched out to other social media platforms such as YouTube (2.6K followers), Instagram (1.1K followers) and Facebook (12k followers) over the following years. By 2021, ‘We Dravidians’ had also started its website to spew anti-Hindu vitriol.

It ran out of luck on Saturday (5th October) after targeting Pawan Kalyan, who had recently praised MGR in a tweet. For the unversed, MGR was the founder of AIADMK, the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

Given that ‘We Dravidians’ is ideologically and politically connected to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, it took it upon itself to mock the popular actor-turned-BJP leader.

It portrayed Pawan Kalyan as a dwarf in a saffron robe, waiting to be cured of ‘Sanatan’ like dengue and malaria through an injection of intelligence passed by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The derogatory cartoon was based on the hate speech delivered against the Hindu community by Udhayanidhi Stalin in September 2023. ‘We Dravidians’ did not stop here.

It posted a highly objectionable image suggesting that the Pawan Kalyan eats cow dung (gobar) and drinks cow urine (gaumutra) every day.

“Pawangaru’s morning health drink & breakfast after becoming a Sanatani…Please like & share if you are a proud Sanatani! Jai Pawan Kalyan! Jai Sanatan,” tweeted ‘We Dravidians’.

OpIndia had previously highlighted how ‘gaumutra jibe’ was popularised by Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and has been normalised since then by Islamists and the left-liberal ecosystem.

This proved to be the last nail in the coffin of the anti-Hindu handle. Fans of actor Pawan Kalyan, particularly from Andhra Pradesh, began viciously trolling ‘We Dravidians’.

The identity of its admin Kathir R Sukumar was leaked along with screenshots of his Twitter and LinkedIn IDs. To the embarrassment of the DMK, Sukumar’s pictures with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin also went viral on Twitter.

The expose was facilitated by the popular handle ‘Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch)’. A rattled Sukumar thereafter desperately began removing his digital footprints.

“Why are you deleting tweets now? Stop shivering & enjoy your Sunday,” ‘Hindutva Knight had gleefully tweeted.

Soon after on Monday (7th October), a cyber complaint to this effect was filed by a lawyer named Arun Raju with the Andhra Pradesh Police Department. He had highlighted the abuses hurled by ‘We Dravidians’ against Pawan Kalyan and the broader Hindu community.

Sensing legal trouble in a State not protected by the DMK ecosystem, ‘We Dravidians’ quickly deleted its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles.

This effectively put an end to its factory of hate, which had been running unabated since 2019.

‘We Dravidians’ and its anti-Hindu hate factory

The vile account was instrumental in calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma in line with the anti-Hindu rhetoric of DMK supremo Udhayanidhi Stalin.

For the unversed, the junior Stalin had infamously said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting.”

‘We Dravidians’ had recently hailed him and claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin had been appointed by the Dravidian movement to destroy Sanatan.

Screengrab of the tweet by We Dravidians

The fact remains that Hinduism is a 5000-year-old civilisation and no leader of a small-time, regional party can eradicate this civilisation.

Nonetheless, ‘We Dravidians’ took tolerance of the Hindu community for a ride by repeatedly posting cartoons about breaking Hindu idols.

On 5th October this year, it posted a graphic of Lord Buddha smashing a Ganesha idol.

Screengrab of the tweet by ‘We Dravidians’

It similarly posted another cartoon of Periyar, who was described by PM Jawaharlal Nehru as a criminal-minded man deserving of a lunatic asylum, breaking idols of Hindu deities.

Screengrab of the tweet by ‘We Dravidians’

In another disturbing tweet posted on Ganesh Chathurthi, ‘We Dravidians’ claimed that Lord Ganesha liked liquor and women.

Screengrab of the tweet by ‘We Dravidians’

On 3rd October this year, the pro-DMK handle posted a dehumanising tweet targeting the Hindu Brahmin community. It claimed that Brahmins in India have been ‘licking’ the foot of Mughals, Britishers and Israelis.

A cartoon to this effect was posted by the handle ‘We Dravidians’ wherein a dark-skinned, fat man with choti, vibhuti and janaeu was shown licking the sole of shoes.

Screengrab of the tweet by We Dravidians

DMK stooge, anti-India separatist and believer of Jesus ft. Kathir R Sukumar

According to a report by The Commune, the main admin of the ‘We Dravidians’ account (as exposed by the ‘Hindutva Knight’ handle) hails from Velankanni in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

Kathir R Sukumar, who has been pictured alongside both DMK supremo MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, has claimed to be a reporter, chemical engineer and entrepreneur in one interview.

He is the author of a book titled ‘Why Do We Need MKS As PM Of India’ wherein he elevated the CM of Tamil Nadu, with no political relevance outside the confines of the particular Southern State, to the stature of a pan-India leader.

5 Gems from the 'We Dravidians' admin Kathir RS's book:

"Why do we need MKS as PM of India?"



As such, when Pawan Kalyan praised AIADMK in his tweet, Sukumar rushed to personally attack the actor-turned-BJP leader for overshadowing DMK. In the end, the ‘We Dravidians’ admin ended up having his identity and dangerous mindset exposed to the world.

OpIndia reviewed his speech, published on the YouTube channel of ‘We Dravidians’, where Sukumar was seen divulging plans to divide the Indian territory. The video was deliberately titled, ‘We are colonized under North Indians!’

“We are like almost like semi what do you call? Bonded labour I can say or slaves. Semi slaves or we are colonised. Many of you don’t realise we are colonised. Maybe the 100% colonisation was there during the British. They took away 50% but 50% still remaining with the North Indian great people. They are making use of us. You must have seen this ’24 budget. It is almost 90% exploitation of South Indian people,” he was seen driving a wedge between North and South Indians.

There used to be anti India groups called LTTE ,who are in terrorists watch list in the past ✅.



Now, This video, where @rasukumar is admitting about @WeDravidians and his plan to divide India . @NIA_India action needed immediately for national security.



“But overall South Indians are getting exploited. Our money, our hard work. Everything is getting exploited by the Union Government. This has to be changed,” he claimed, alluding that the ‘exploitation’ has increased under the BJP government at the Centre.

“So overall our dream has to be achieved. One day that will be achieved. I am sure about it,” Kathir R Sukumar urged his supporters to remain hopeful of the fantasy of ‘Dravidanadu.’

He has also written a nonsensical article on the website of ‘We Dravidians’, holding ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the Modi government responsible for India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final.

Screengrab of the featured image of the article, written by Kathir R Sukumar, on the website of ‘We Dravidians’

“People started realizing that if India wins the entire credit of the victory will be claimed by the BJP party.This will be used as a strong tool for their campaign! As a result most Indians didn’t want India to win the cup because they know this victory will bring No good to the country. The most unfortunate thing is the players were used as pawn for their political game,” the admin of the anti-Hindu account brazened out.

Coincidentally, Kathir R Sukumar, who spews vitriol against Sanatan through ‘We Dravidians’, has hailed Jesus Christ as a reformer in a blog.

“But it was Christ who, through his reasoning, was the first in the world to produce the reverse idea that a man should turn his gaze within himself. That is why he is called a reformer,” he had claimed.

Screengrab of the blog of Kathir R Sukumar

Shaikh Abid Hasan, his anti-Hindu tirade and his association with Kuki extremists

Another admin of the ‘We Dravidians’ handle turned out to be a Kolkata-based, Bengali Muslim man named Shaikh Abid Hasan.

He had inadvertently revealed his identity in July 2022 while demanding the postponement of IIT-Madras Exams, which coincided with Eid-ul-Adha.

Hasan later updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio to clearly state his association with ‘We Dravidians’.

Twitter profile of Shaikh Abid Hasan

He is a supporter of the West Bengal-based Indian Secular Front (ISF) party, which is headed by radical Islamist preacher Abbas Siddiqui.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Abbas Siddiqui was seen addressing a large gathering of followers and praying to Allah to kill 50 crore Indians with the virus.

“May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India. Am I saying something wrong? It is absolutely blissful,” he had said in April 2020.

Shaikh Abid Hassan, the admin of ‘We Dravidians’ happens to be his cheerleader. But his innate hatred for Hindus is reflected in his comments, tweets and posts on his social media profiles.

In a Facebook post, he was seen demonising Hindus as ‘hypocrites’, ‘anti-poor’ and ‘crony capitalists.’ Hasan tried to paint Hindus as intolerant by claiming that they wanted to kick Namazis, offering prayer on roads.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Shaikh Abid Hassan

He was seen openly posting hateful remarks against the Hindu community. In a tweet, the radical Muslim admin of ‘We Dravidians’ was seen wishing death upon Brahmins. “Dead Brahmin, best brahmin,” Hasan had written.

Screengrab of the tweet by Shaikh Abid Hassan

Shaikh Abid Hasan was seen posting objectionable comments about Lord Rama, dubbing Him as a ‘fantasy’ and deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments.

He also claimed that the concept of ‘Ram Lalla’ was created to counter the Christian concept of ‘baby Jesus’. The radical Muslim ‘influencer’ also alleged that the Hindu festival of Onam could not be celebrated without eating beef.

Screengrab of the Instagram comment of Shaikh Abid Hasan

In one tweet, the admin of ‘We Dravidians’ was seen vilifying Lord Ram as a ‘monster’ who supposedly committed the ‘genocide of Dravidians.’

He claimed that those worshippers of Lord Ram consider Parsis, Dalits, and Adivasis as ‘demons’.

Despite his consistent hate speech against Hindus, their deities and religious practices, no action was taken against him by the law enforcement authorities.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sheikh Abid Hasan

Sheikh Abid Hassan is often seen holding placards on the streets for social media traction.

He had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Hasan even demanded a ban on the popular slogan ‘Joi Aai Axom’ (Jail Mother Assam).

The admin of the ‘We Dravidians’ handle was seen using the ‘Bengali language’ card shrewdly to defend illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh, who are currently living in Assam.

🚨: ‘Ban Joi Aai Axom’ – this man from West Bengal is raising a PROBLEMATIC issue.



👇: Read More



The man identified as Shaikh Abid Hasan, belonging to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) – allegedly belonging to West Bengal, claimed to ban the ‘Joi Aai Axom’ slogan.



However, the most concerning aspect is his open call for ethnic genocide against the Meitei community in Manipur, which has been facing atrocities at the hands of Kuki-Zo extremists since May 2023.

In several tweets, Sheikh Abid Hassan has threatened to eradicate the predominantly Hindu ethnic tribe.

“I know more about Meiteis than I know about kukis. Believe me the day my party forms Govt at the centre and in Manipur, we will completely annihilate you,” he had warned.

Screengrab of the tweet by Shaikh Abid Hasan

The admin of the ‘We Dravidians’ handle also threatened to evict Meities from their homeland in Manipur.

In a tweet, he intimidated, “Maybe all Indians need to buy all Meitei properties or maybe we will lobby to declare Meiteis enemy of India and take away all your property. Push you out of India into Burma.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Shaikh Abid Hasan

The democratic forces are doing beautiful things against the junta, okay, but our government still reorganising this Tatmadaw and junta government, okay, they are doing programmes with these arseholes, okay. So from a policy perspective also, we can, you know, we can attack our government, that how can you use our hard-earned tax money to support a genocidal regime in Myanmar, okay. So whatever Min is saying, it has to be presented in digestible form, and we need to take this story to the people that it is like supporting Pakistan, okay, India is basically supporting a Pakistan in Myanmar.So, that point also we need to make. That is the way you completely de-legitimise the Meiteis in India and the Meiteis out of India, okay, whatever good they have in some space of India outside, that space just has to not exist for them at all. We have to just drive home this point that these are very problematic.

Other admins and members

On Monday (7th October), the popular X handle ‘Hindutva Knight’ revealed the identity of yet another admin of the ‘We Dravidians’ account.

It turned out to be a Malaysian Christian man, who claimed to be of Dravidian blood. He had listed himself as a member of the ‘We Dravidians 2.0’ page on Facebook.

After the expose, Ravi Chola quietly removed the reference and issued a clarification denying any association with the anti-Hindu handle.

Meet the person who posted the offensive Pawan Kalyan meme.



“Hi, I Just want to clarify that I’m not (this person) and I’m not associated with the account ‘we Dravidians’ which frequently posts Hinduphobic content. There is a misunderstanding by some people that I am an admin of ‘We Dravidians’. Thanks For Understanding. I’m 100% Malaysian and I never interact with other countries’ politics (and) issues,” he alleged.

On Tuesday (8th October), the identity of yet another admin of ‘We Dravidians’ was exposed by ‘Hindutva Knight’ on X.

It turned out to be a Malayali Christian named Ronald Anto Mathew, who is currently living in Germany’s Bavaria state.

He is the admin of the telegram account of ‘We Dravidians, which has about 181 members. At the time of writing, Mathew had not deleted his Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn profile.

The identity of hate mongers spearheading the ‘We Dravidians’ handle has been revealed and it has effectively put an end to their anti-Hindu propaganda, which they carried out under the garb of anonymity.

The story of ‘We Dravidians’ is done and dusted. Having said that, the Hindu must continue to look out for other such popular handles, which are actively demonising and dehumanising the tolerant community.