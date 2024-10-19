The Uttar Pradesh administration may soon take action against illegal constructions in Maharajganj area of Bahraich district. Notices have been pasted on a total of 23 houses. Among them is the house of Abdul Hameed where Ram Gopal Mishra was dragged and eventually killed. Mishra was killed on 13th October 2024 during the attack by an Islamist mob during the Durga Visarjan procession.

After the notices were pasted, many people were seen packing their belongings on 19th October 2024. The OpIndia reporter present on the ground found that some people were also vacating their shops even though they had not received the notice. Shops adjacent to the mosque are also being vacated.

Out of the 23 houses on which notices have been pasted, 19 are said to be of Muslims and 4 of Hindus. The notices, issued on 17th October, were pasted on the houses by the PWD and police administration on 18th October. It has been said that people should remove the illegal construction themselves within three days. If this does not happen, the administration will demolish them with a bulldozer. It is being said about the house of the main accused Abdul Hameed that this house earlier belonged to a Hindu family, but later Abdul’s family took it over.

Action on illegal constructions, preparations to run bulldozers

PWD officials have said that these illegal constructions were inspected earlier as well. Warnings were given then too, but no action was taken. Now, a notice has been issued again, in which time has been given to remove the illegal construction within three days. These constructions were made at a distance of 60 feet from the center of the government road without departmental permission, which is against the rules.

The notice said, “Regarding the above subject, it is to be informed that Kundasar Mahsi Nanpara road is a road of the category of major district road. As per the departmental standards, any construction within a distance of 60 feet from the middle point of the road in the rural area on the major district road without departmental permission comes under the category of illegal construction. Therefore, you are informed through the notice that if you have done this construction with the permission of District Magistrate, Bahraich or with prior departmental permission, then provide its original copy immediately and remove the said illegal construction yourself within three days. Otherwise, action will be taken to remove the illegal construction with the help of police and administration. The expenses incurred in the action will be recovered from you through revenue.”

The administration has made full preparations for the bulldozer action. PWD employees and policemen will jointly carry out this campaign. People have been asked to present valid documents of their properties within three days, so that action can be taken in case of illegal construction. Mahsi SDM Akhilesh Kumar Singh said that notices had been issued earlier also to remove encroachment, but the encroachers did not take remedial action. This time, if the instructions are not followed, then the process of removing illegal encroachment will start after three days.

Who is Abdul Hameed

Abdul Hameed is named as the main accused in the Bahraich violence. He and his family are accused of shooting and killing Ramgopal Mishra during the violence that broke out during the immersion of Maa Durga idol on October 13. Apart from Abdul Hameed, cases have also been registered against 6 other named and 4 unidentified people in this case. The police have arrested all the named accused including Hameed and sent them to jail.

It is being told that the house in which Abdul Hameed lives with his family, that house earlier belonged to a Hindu family, but Abdul Hameed’s family bought it and the Hindu family started living somewhere else. That family has also confirmed this in a conversation with OpIndia.

Meanwhile, the administration has also indicated that the properties of the accused involved in the violence will be investigated. The properties of all the accused involved in the murder of Ramgopal Mishra are also being monitored. According to the police, so far 87 accused have been arrested in this case.

Peace in Maharajganj now, but tension persists

On October 13, 2024, a dispute started over playing songs on DJ during the immersion procession of Maa Durga idol in Maharajganj town of Bahraich. This dispute escalated into communal violence, in which 22-year-old Ramgopal Mishra was shot dead and many others were injured. The violent mob burned several houses, shops, bikes and cars, creating an atmosphere of panic in the area.

After the violence on October 13, 2024, there is now peace in Maharajganj market, but tension can still be felt. Police deployment continues in the market, but business activities are closed. People are in their homes since the violence and there is silence in the market.