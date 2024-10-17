In a tragic occurrence that has sent shockwaves throughout Uttar Pradesh, 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered by an Islamist mob on October 13th, 2024, in Bahraich. The murder occurred after Mishra replaced an established green flag with a saffron one at Abdul Hamid’s home following a dispute during a religious procession of Durga Visarjan.

Tensions erupted near a mosque as the Durga Visarjan procession passed through the streets of Maharajganj on 13th October. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident occurred as local Muslims launched attacks on Hindus for playing the DJ system during the procession. The Muslims also pelted stones from the Mosque on the procession and injured several Hindus. In the subsequent confusion, the mob destroyed Maa Durga’s murti, further escalating the situation.

The post-mortem report of Ram Gopal Mishra has arrived in which it has been confirmed that the death of the deceased happened due to several gunshot wounds. The report further stated that Mishra had several injuries on his face, neck, and arm areas. The post-mortem report also states that the authorities recovered 7 pellets from the body of Mishra that had 40 entry wounds and 2 exit wounds.

The report mentions 29 entry wounds on the upper part of the chest extending to the neck, 2 entry wounds on the right upper arm, 3 entry wounds on the left upper arm, and a total of 6 entry wounds on the whole face. Apart from these, there were 2 exit wounds in the back of the neck, the report states. All the wounds had blackness around them.

A total of 7 pellets were recovered from the body. The cause of the death has been mentioned as shock and haemorrhage caused by gunshots.

The report from 14th October also reveals that Mishra had injuries on 8 spots in his body including his feet.

The postmortem examination was done by three doctors on 14 October afternoon, and it was video recorded. X-ray of the body was also done before the examination.

In the midst of this, the Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich, Sanjay Kumar stated that there were around 25-30 pellet injuries on the body of Mishra. “There are some injury marks on his left eye and on the toes. Some parts of the nails of both his feet are also missing,” he confirmed.

Earlier, there were reports that Mishra was tortured before his death, and his toenails were pulled out. However, the police had denied the claims. “There are social media posts that indicate that the body of the deceased was given electric shocks, was attacked with a sword, and that his toenails were desecrated. These posts are not true. The post-mortem report says that the death happened due to gunshots. No other reason for death has been mentioned in the reports,” the police had said.

Also, today, SP Bahraich Vrinda Shukla stated that the death of the deceased had happened solely due to gunshots and any other injuries that were being claimed on social media were not mentioned in the post-mortem report.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़



"गोली लगी है लेकिन वो दोनो जीवित हैं"



बहराइच हिंसा, SP बहराइच, वृंदा शुक्ला ने कहा,



"…जब पुलिस टीम हत्या के हथियार की बरामदगी के लिए नानपारा क्षेत्र में गई थी, तो मोहम्मद सरफराज उर्फ रिंकू और मोहम्मद तालिब उर्फ सबलू ने हत्या के हथियार को लोड करके रखा था,… pic.twitter.com/didbMP9t4I — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) October 17, 2024

Earlier, a report by Jagran stated that Ram Gopal Mishra’s dead body was riddled with injury marks and that his fingernails were ripped off. He was shot after suffering horrific torment and agony from several blows and bullet pellets that tore apart his body from the chest to the neck, as per the report. Ram Gopal’s distraught mother also observed that her son’s toenails had been torn off when she saw his battered body.

Also, siblings of Mishra, Harimilan and Preeti had confirmed that their brother was brutally murdered by the Islamists. Harimilan said that Muslims murdered his brother by dragging him into their house. He also said that the police remained mute spectators while all this happened. Meanwhile, Preeti, sister of Ram Gopal Mishra said, “They killed my brother like an animal. They sliced his throat and removed his toenails. His entire body had been wounded by gunfire, and his stomach had many knife cuts. They shot him fifteen times.”

Ram Gopal was married only two months before the Muslim radicals killed him on 13th October during a visarjan procession of the Goddess Durga idol in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Abdul Hamid, his two sons Sarfaraz and Faheem, and Sahir Khan, along with others including Talib have been named as accused in the case. Police on Thursday, 17th October shot two accused Sarfaraz and Talib as they attacked the police and attempted to flee to Nepal. The two have been shot in their legs and are undergoing treatment.

Two key accused in the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra, Sarfaraz and Talib, were shot in an encounter by UP police. They had attacked the police and were attempting to flee to Nepal. — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) October 17, 2024

The Muslim mob on Sunday, 13th October started pelting stones from Abdul Hamid’s residence after which the people in the procession also retaliated. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal allegedly went to the roof of that house, took down two green flags, and tied a wire to hoist the saffron flag. He was dragged inside the house by the perpetrators who then murdered him.

The cops present at the location meanwhile acted like mute spectators and lathi-charged the devotees, according to the eyewitnesses. They seemed helpless in front of the Muslim rioters. The people participating in the procession reached Ram Gopal quite late because of the stone-throwing and firing. He was already dead by then. The altercation was reportedly started by Muslim youths who were standing on the street under the pretext of gulaal (colored powder used in Hindu rituals and festivals including Holi). The police’s inaction emboldened the Muslim side who resorted to stone pelting.

Abdul Hamid who is the mastermind behind the attack has a son who resides in Nepal. He goes to a madrasa close to Fultekra in the Banke area where anti-India and anti-Hindu activities take place. Two of the accused persons have been nabbed by the police. Efforts are being taken to nab the other accused. Probe underway.