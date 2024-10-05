The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a review of the Constitution Bench judgement by which it had struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Paridwala and Manoj Misra dismissed the review petition.

“Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed,” the top court stated in its order, which dismissed the review petition filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and others.

The apex court on February 15, while striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to stop issuing Electoral Bonds immediately.

It had also held that the anonymous Electoral Bonds scheme violated the right to information of a voter guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

It had unanimously quashed the Electoral Bonds scheme as well as amendments made to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act, which had made the donations anonymous.

An Electoral Bond is an instrument like a promissory note or bearer bond which can be purchased by any individual, company, firm, or association of persons provided the person or body is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for contribution of funds to political parties.

