The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs for Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II comprising three corridors. The project will involve a substantial investment of ₹61,843 crores, and the total length of the approved lines will be 118.9 km with 128 stations. This ambitious project is expected to improve public transportation and contribute to sustainable urban development in the city.

Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project will extend the existing metro network by 118.9 kilometers, and once completed, the Chennai city will have a total Metro Rail network of 173 Km. It will introduce three new corridors, connecting key commercial, residential, and institutional hubs across Chennai. This expansion is designed to enhance connectivity within the city, facilitating seamless travel for millions of commuters and significantly reducing travel times.

The Corridor 1 will be from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, it will have a length of 45.8 Km with 50 stations. Corridor 2 will be from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass for a length of 26.1 Km with 30 stations, and Corridor 3 will be from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur with a length of 47 Km with 48 stations.

The project is planned to be completed by 2027.

The Corridors of Phase-II connects North to South and East to the West of Chennai passing through the major influence areas at Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, St. Thomas Mount. It will connect large number of industrial, commercial, residential and institutional establishments and also provides effective Public Transport for the work force engaged in these clusters and connectivity to various parts of the city. It will extend connectivity to rapidly growing areas like Sholinganallur, which serves as a hub for the south Chennai IT corridor. By connecting Sholinganallur via ELCOT, the metro corridor will cater to the transportation needs of the burgeoning IT workforce.

The project is aligned with the government’s commitment to sustainable development, promoting metro rail as a preferred mode of transport. By doing so, it aims to decrease carbon emissions and mitigate traffic congestion, contributing to a healthier urban environment.

In addition to improving public transport, the implementation of Phase II is expected to generate significant employment opportunities across various sectors, including construction, operations, and maintenance. This job creation will provide a boost to the local economy and support the livelihoods of many residents.

The government aims to complete the construction of Phase II within a specified timeframe, ensuring timely delivery of this crucial infrastructure project. Details regarding the anticipated timeline will be announced following thorough planning and assessments.

The project also emphasizes public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. This approach is expected to leverage expertise and resources to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of project execution.

Furthermore, the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II will be integrated with other modes of transport, including buses and suburban trains, to create a comprehensive transportation network that promotes last-mile connectivity for commuters.