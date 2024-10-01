On Monday, 30th September, a man named Aalim Ahmed in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was sentenced to life in prison for rape, fraud and forced conversion of a Hindu woman to Islam. The court along with the severe punishment also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The court also convicted Ahmed’s father of criminal intimidation and sentenced him to two years in prison in a case involving fraud, religious coercion, and rape.

As per the reports, a 20-year-old woman had filed a police complaint in May 2023 saying that accused Mohammed Aalim Ahmed, 25 had introduced himself as Anand Kumar. She stated that she met the accused in the year 2022 in her coaching classes. She also mentioned that the accused forced the woman to convert her religion to Islam and aborted her child during her pregnancy with him.

They married in a temple on March 13th, 2022. The assistant district government counsel, Digambar Patel, told the media that the victim met the accused on a train as they both traveled to the same coaching center. “In her testimonies to the police and magistrate, she said she was duped into believing Aalim was Anand. They married, and she eventually realized his true identity. Following this, she filed a complaint in 2023, and Aalim was detained,” he said.

Aalim has been arrested and charged with rape, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing harm. His father, Mohd Sabir, has also been charged with criminal intimidation under IPC section 504. During the trial, the court examined the possibility that some sources sponsored Aalim to pressure the woman into changing her religion and ruled that Aalim should remain in prison for his entire life.

The case was heard in Additional District Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar’s fast-track court. During the trial, the complainant first testified on July 31st, 2024, that Aalim introduced himself as Anand and tricked her. However, she later skipped the court hearings. After repeated summons and warrants, the police detained her and brought her to court, where she changed her story, saying, “I registered the FIR after right-wing groups put pressure on my parents.”

“The court relied on her earlier statements recorded under sections 161 and 164 of the CrPC, suspecting that she was under pressure from the accused. The court noted that she was living separately from her parents in a rented house and using an expensive phone, despite being unemployed. The possibility of foreign funding was also considered,” Patel said.

Employees from the hotel where the woman was reportedly raped several times testified in court that she often looked upset. These statements, together with additional evidence, led the court to convict Aalim under several sections of the IPC, including 376-2n (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 504 (intentional insult). His father has also been sentenced to two years in prison for criminal intimidation.