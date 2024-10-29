The situation in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, which has been tense since the murder of Hindu devotee Ram Gopal Mishra by an Islamist mob on 13th October, is stabilising. However, police are still stationed on roads leading to the home of the victim. The state government has issued demolition notices for several houses where residents were involved in the violence against Durga Puja Visarjan, and in shops located in Maharajganj Bazaar, but these orders have been stayed by the court.

The OpIndia team visited these shops and houses where the notices were posted. Inside, numerous posters displayed religious messages on the walls. Local Hindus describe this market as the centre of Islamic activities in the area, stating they have seen unknown and suspicious outsiders, including Maulanas and Maulvis, visiting Maharajganj Bazaar.

Shops in Mosque Campus Displaying ‘Sher-e-Khuda Ali Maula’

Some of the shops that received notices are located within the mosque campus, accessible through a small gate with shops on both sides, including bike repair, medical, and grocery stores. Most of these shops are currently vacant.

Source: OpIndia Hindi

In one shop, Arabic words were stylised to resemble a lion’s face, with the phrase “Sher-e-Khuda Ali Maula” (“Lion of Allah Ali Maula”) in Arabic. Below this, there was additional Arabic text, though its translation remains unclear. This shop belonged to a man named Meraj, son of Mukarram Ali.

Signs of Jannati Auratein

In another property that received a government notice, a poster outlined qualities for women who, according to Islam, are destined for heaven. The poster, printed by S. Alam’s printing press and endorsed by Khurshid and Javed Sonal, states that women following these principles may enter heaven through any gate.

Source: OpIndia Hindi

According to the poster, only Muslim women who pray five times daily, fast during Ramadan, safeguard their chastity and modesty, and obey their husbands can attain heaven. The poster cites Musnad Ahmed for guidance and includes a poetic line: “Nature dislikes harshness in speech, which is why the tongue has no bone.” The house also promoted an event, “Urs Hashmati and Razvi,” led by “Akram Bhai,” scheduled for 9th September last year in Bareilly and Pilibhit, with bus departure times listed.

Advice for Sunni, Hanafi, and Barelvi Muslims

In other houses, posters issued by Maulana Rafi Mohammed Bahraichi provided advice to Sunni, Hanafi, and Barelvi Muslims while dismissing the Deobandi ideology. Labelled as an essential announcement, the poster warned that funds collected through zakat, fitrah, atiyah, and sadqah are not being used properly.

Source: OpIndia Hindi

The poster appeals for zakat and similar donations to be directed to a place named Hazrat Khanqah, located in Jalaliya Ashrafiya Karimiyya Razviya in Maharajganj Bazaar, and includes several contact numbers. A religious book is printed as a logo at the top, though the printing press name is absent.

Maharajganj as the Centre of Islamic Activities

OpIndia spoke to Maruti Nandan Tripathi, an eyewitness to the violence, who described Maharajganj Bazaar as the hub of Islamic activities in the surrounding area. From here, gatherings, Urs events, speeches, and processions within a 10-kilometre radius are coordinated.

According to Tripathi, details such as the number of participants, music for DJs, and other arrangements are decided in Maharajganj. Other Hindu victims also noted that unknown Maulvis and Maulanas frequently visit Maharajganj.

This report was first published in OpIndia Hindi. It can be checked here.