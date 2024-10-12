In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh, 35-year-old woman Alka was killed by the man she had hired to kill her 17-year-old daughter. Alka had hired the assassin to murder her daughter because she was reportedly ‘fed up’ of her behaviour.

However, little did Alka know that the assassin, 38-year-old Subhash, she had hired was actually the lover of her minor daughter and that she was upset because of her daughter’s relationship with the same man. The matter came to light after the mother’s body was found in a field under Jasrathpur police station of Etah.

Alka’s daughter had previously eloped with a man from their area. However, Alka didn’t know the name of the man her daughter had eloped with. Following this incident, the minor girl was sent to her maternal home in Farrukhabad, where the teenager again started a phone relationship with 38-year-old Subhash. When Alka discovered the calls, she decided to act against her daughter.

On September 27, Alka offered Subhash ₹50,000 to kill her daughter. Subhash, in a relationship with the teen, revealed the plan to her. The Teenager proposed an alternative plan, to kill her mother instead, the girl promised to marry Subhash if he did. The pair confessed to the crime during police questioning.

The teenager and Subhash were arrested on Wednesday, October 9. During the interrogation, both confessed to the crime.