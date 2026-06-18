HomeCrimeRajkot: Afzal trapped a Hindu woman, pressured her to convert, charges filed against accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajkot: Afzal trapped a Hindu woman, pressured her to convert, charges filed against accused and accomplice Anisha after victim attempted suicide

OpIndia Staff

A serious case of love jihad has come to light from Rajkot, Gujarat, where a married Hindu woman has come forward with a serious complaint against a Muslim man, claiming that he trapped her through social media, sexually exploited her, and repeatedly pressured her to convert to Islam. The case gained attention after the woman tried to end her life by consuming acid due to prolonged mental stress and blackmail. Her husband rushed her to a hospital in time and saved her life.

Following the incident, the woman decided to speak publicly and seek justice. Based on her complaint, Rajkot Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Contact began through Instagram

According to the woman, she came in contact with Afzal Sida about a year ago through Instagram. She said that a woman named Anisha Kashmi, who knew Afzal, introduced them. The complainant stated that Afzal initially did not reveal his real identity as Muslim, and she came to know about it nearly two months later.

After discovering this, she tried to end the relationship. However, she says both Afzal and Anisha continued to contact her and pressured her to maintain ties with him.

The woman said that Anisha convinced her to visit an event in Morbi and later took her to a dargah. She claimed that during the visit, a black thread was tied around her wrist, and she was given water that she found suspicious. According to the complaint, Afzal later began pressuring her to convert to Islam and threatened her on several occasions. The woman also stated that Anisha repeatedly convinced her to leave her husband and run away with Afzal.

Hotel meeting and blackmail allegations

The complainant further stated that Anisha once took her to a hotel on Gondal Road, saying they would simply spend some time there. She claims Afzal also arrived at the hotel and that Anisha sent her into a room with him.

The woman told police that Afzal had physical relations with her against her wishes. She further claimed that he recorded objectionable photos and videos.

According to her statement, when she later decided to completely cut off contact with him, Afzal began threatening to release the photos and videos on social media. She said he used these materials to blackmail her and continued to pressure her to convert and come to his home.

Mental stress led to an extreme step

The woman said the continuous threats and fear of public humiliation caused severe mental distress. She eventually consumed acid in an attempt to take her own life. Family members and her husband intervened quickly and rushed her to a hospital.

After recovering, she chose to file a complaint and publicly share her experience.

Rajkot Police have registered a case against Afzal Sida and have begun further investigation. The complainant has also claimed that Afzal had similarly trapped four other Hindu girls in the past.

Police sources said that some criminal cases have reportedly been registered against Afzal earlier as well. Authorities are currently examining the complaint and proceeding with action under relevant legal provisions.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Madras High Court stops construction of mega church on public land near 100-year-old Hindu temple, petitioner flags fear of mass conversion: Read court order

Aditi -
"The proposed church would come up within a stone’s throw from the existing Mariyamman Temple. There are only a handful of Christian families. If a large church is proposed to be constructed in the vicinity of the Mariyamman Temple, mala fide intentions cannot be ruled out," the court observed.
News Reports

Ram Mandir donation controversy: The Trust at the centre of the storm, how it was formed and who really runs it

Jinit Jain -
As allegations of donation embezzlement rock the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a probe into the temple's internal cash-handling system has put over 50 employees and associates under scrutiny, even as the Trust has denied any wrongdoing and sought an independent investigation.

250,000 girls in UK abused by rape gangs comprising 95% Pakistani Muslim men over decades, enabled by police and a system that was scared...

‘Every Hindu home has a potential murderer or rapist’: Apoorvanand vilifies Hindu society, paints Muslims as permanent victims and peddles false claims on Hinduism

Dancing girl of Mohenjo-Daro: Read why the tiny bronze figure has been one of the most iconic artefacts of India’s ancient heritage

Lucknow emerges as India’s Solar energy leader by securing top position in rooftop solar installation: Read how Uttar Pradesh is contributing to the country’s...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Madras High Court stops construction of mega church on public land near 100-year-old Hindu temple, petitioner flags fear of mass conversion: Read court order

Aditi -

Ram Mandir donation controversy: The Trust at the centre of the storm, how it was formed and who really runs it

Jinit Jain -

250,000 girls in UK abused by rape gangs comprising 95% Pakistani Muslim men over decades, enabled by police and a system that was scared...

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Every Hindu home has a potential murderer or rapist’: Apoorvanand vilifies Hindu society, paints Muslims as permanent victims and peddles false claims on Hinduism

Anurag -

Dancing girl of Mohenjo-Daro: Read why the tiny bronze figure has been one of the most iconic artefacts of India’s ancient heritage

Rukma Rathore -

Lucknow emerges as India’s Solar energy leader by securing top position in rooftop solar installation: Read how Uttar Pradesh is contributing to the country’s...

Aditi -

Why India temporarily blocked Telegram ahead of the NEET re-test: Inside the fraud networks, cybersecurity gaps, and the accountability crisis plaguing NEET

Shriti Sagar -

AI video of Muslim model becomes a global story, while years of abuse and Love Jihad cases involving Hindu women are whitewashed: The Islamo-Leftist...

Shraddha Pandey -

Was Bhagwant Mann’s video leak an internal sabotage to clear the path for Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab?

Rukma Rathore -

Rs 7.5 crore or Rs 200 crore? What is the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation scam? From cash counting to SIT probe, all you...

Shraddha Pandey -