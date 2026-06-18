A serious case of love jihad has come to light from Rajkot, Gujarat, where a married Hindu woman has come forward with a serious complaint against a Muslim man, claiming that he trapped her through social media, sexually exploited her, and repeatedly pressured her to convert to Islam. The case gained attention after the woman tried to end her life by consuming acid due to prolonged mental stress and blackmail. Her husband rushed her to a hospital in time and saved her life.

Following the incident, the woman decided to speak publicly and seek justice. Based on her complaint, Rajkot Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Contact began through Instagram

According to the woman, she came in contact with Afzal Sida about a year ago through Instagram. She said that a woman named Anisha Kashmi, who knew Afzal, introduced them. The complainant stated that Afzal initially did not reveal his real identity as Muslim, and she came to know about it nearly two months later.

After discovering this, she tried to end the relationship. However, she says both Afzal and Anisha continued to contact her and pressured her to maintain ties with him.

The woman said that Anisha convinced her to visit an event in Morbi and later took her to a dargah. She claimed that during the visit, a black thread was tied around her wrist, and she was given water that she found suspicious. According to the complaint, Afzal later began pressuring her to convert to Islam and threatened her on several occasions. The woman also stated that Anisha repeatedly convinced her to leave her husband and run away with Afzal.

Hotel meeting and blackmail allegations

The complainant further stated that Anisha once took her to a hotel on Gondal Road, saying they would simply spend some time there. She claims Afzal also arrived at the hotel and that Anisha sent her into a room with him.

The woman told police that Afzal had physical relations with her against her wishes. She further claimed that he recorded objectionable photos and videos.

According to her statement, when she later decided to completely cut off contact with him, Afzal began threatening to release the photos and videos on social media. She said he used these materials to blackmail her and continued to pressure her to convert and come to his home.

Mental stress led to an extreme step

The woman said the continuous threats and fear of public humiliation caused severe mental distress. She eventually consumed acid in an attempt to take her own life. Family members and her husband intervened quickly and rushed her to a hospital.

After recovering, she chose to file a complaint and publicly share her experience.

Rajkot Police have registered a case against Afzal Sida and have begun further investigation. The complainant has also claimed that Afzal had similarly trapped four other Hindu girls in the past.

Police sources said that some criminal cases have reportedly been registered against Afzal earlier as well. Authorities are currently examining the complaint and proceeding with action under relevant legal provisions.