Somalian American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, notorious for her extreme animosity towards India, has once again made outrageous allegations devoid of any facts to attack the country, especially at a time when there is a rising wave of anti-immigration sentiment marked by violence, especially against individuals of Indian descent, in the United States. Her latest outburst of vitriol happened on 7th June at a program arranged by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), a radical group recognised for its support to terror outfits and anti-Hindu ideology.

.@Ilhan says “Reports coming out of India [place it at] the 8th stage of genocide,” she said, adding that concerns were not limited to Modi Administration but also reflected broader societal dynamics.



She is known for peddling anti India narrative. pic.twitter.com/rQO8UBCJSq — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) June 17, 2026

Reports coming out of India place it at the 8th stage of genocide. It’s really important for us to continue to raise the alarm,” Omar claimed at the public event titled, “Community Resistance to Hate and Extremism.” She added that the reason for the situation is not just the Modi government, but rather, the “havoc” is evolving into a “systemic” and “societal” issue.

As was expected, no proof was provided to validate the claims, which were founded on the 10-stage paradigm of genocide developed by American attorney and propagandist Gregory H. Stanto,n who created Genocide Water. He described the 8th step as persecution, which entails widespread, state-sponsored repression of a minority group.

According to him, extrajudicial executions, property confiscation, forced relocation, ghettoisation and denial of necessities like food, water, and medical care are parts of systematic rights violations that fall under this category. While there is no evidence of such brutal targeting of any group in India, it is also important to outline that minority communities, especially Muslims, have seen a considerable increase in population compared to the majority community.

It is noteworthy that the number of people enduring such violent assaults dramatically declines, as is the case in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, instead of rising as rapidly as they do in India. Furthermore, minorities have continuously held key positions both historically and in the present in the world’s biggest democracy.

Meanwhile, real reports that highlight the unprecedented oppression of Hindus in Islamic nations of the subcontinent seldom reach the discussion panels of these forums, which are influenced by a deep-seated bias and hostility towards India.

Hinduphobic IAMC and its ties to terrorist groups

IAMC is a lobbying group in the US that is supported by Jamat-e-Islami and presents itself as an advocacy group for human rights. According to reports, it has collaborated with and paid money to several American groups to have India placed on the USCIRF’s (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom) blacklist.

IAMC has been repeatedly confronted over its relationship with terrorist groups. This concern was brought to light by the Indian government in 2022, following former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s attendance at a virtual panel discussion set up by the body on Republic Day.

“Some people are becoming a part of an anti-India conspiracy of Pakistan-sponsored organisations, which are conspiring to create confusion over India’s culture and inclusivity,” expressed Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was the minority affairs minister at the time. He underscored that IAMC has links with the banned “Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).”

IAMC is involved in a vast jihadi network comprising terrorist and fanatical groups. It’s found, er, Shaik Ubaid, and member Abdul Malik Mujahid also presided over the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), which is a Western branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. ICNA reportedly established links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

IAMC’s former president and current Executive Director, Rasheed Ahme, dwainat the position of executive director of the Jamaat-affiliated Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA), which employed Zahid Mahmood, a former member of the Pakistani Navy, as its director of operations.

IMANA was accused of embezzling money from a fundraising drive it sponsored during COVID-19 under the pretence of supporting India. It has relations with retired Pakistani Navy and Army officers alongside alliances with terrorist groups,s including LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Rasheed, in a flagrant act of Hinduphobia, had mocked that Hindu leaders in India were intoxicated by “cow urine” to recover from the coronavirus. A similar insulting statement was posted on social media by IAMC Advocacy Director Ajit Sahi, who wrote, “Sacred cows make the tastiest hamburger.”

It regularly partners with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been discovered to have ties with Al Qaeda, Hamas and similar outfits to advance their agenda. The duo collectively protested in 2021 against the “omission of the country from the US Department of State’s list of countries of particular concern.”

Moreover, IAMC pushed US President Joe Biden to withdraw PM Modi’s invitation to the State Dinner in 2023. The letter was signed by 17 organisations, including IAMC. It was also found circulating fabricated material and fake news to support the Islamist movement in India. It also advocated against the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

In 2024, IAMC executed a “survey” to label the Hindu community as “racist,” “intolerant”, and “Islamophobic” in an attempt to further demonise the minority community residing in the United States.

The Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New England wanted to include “Ram Janmabhoomi Temple float” inthe India Day Parade that year to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of the nation. However, anti-Hindu groups, such as IAMC, resorted to writing to local leaders opposing the float using fraudulent information and reports.

Last year, IAMC teamed up with other anti-India forces to put together events titled “The Weaponisation of Hinduism in NNorthCarolina and India and the Relationships to Global Religious Nationalisms” at multiple locations to disparage Hindutva in the United States.

Ilhan Omar’s agenda circulates anti-India propaganda, parrots Pakistan’s propaganda and has ties to Islamist outfits

Of course, this is not the first instance for Omar, who has also made headlines for reportedly marrying her own brother, a charge reiterated by President Donald Trump, who even told her to leave the country, to criticise India and the current government under the guise of “minorities” and “human rights.”

The representative from Minnesota extended her support for the unfounded accusations made by the former Trudeau government in 2023 and wrote, “The allegations that Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Niijar was assassinated by the Indian government are deeply concerning. The US must fully support the Canadian investigation. We are also requesting a briefing on whether there are similar operations in the United States,” she wrote on social media.

Omar not only boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint address to Congress during his visit to the United States a few months earlier that year but also introduced a resolution calling out alleged human rights breaches and restrictions on religious freedom in India in a blatant move to malign the country’s reputation.

Omar took an “official” and “personal” visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2022, triggering a sharp reaction from New Delhi. She even met with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi in Islamabad and lauded him for his stand on “Islamophobia.” She held discussions over “human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir” with Shahbaz Sharif, who was serving as the prime minister at the time and then President of PoK, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Omar has a well-recorded track record of promoting the Islamic Republic’s stance regarding Kashmir. She remained at the forefront of bringing up the bilateral subject in the US House of Representatives, pressing the White House to get involved in the matter during the former Biden administration.

Omar unsurprisingly spreads false information in relation to purported attacks on minorities, human rights concerns and freedom of speech in India, as well as peddles the Muslim victimhood narrative. She has disseminated her agenda for years, particularly against PM Modi and even urged the Democratic Party’s administration to aid in her shenanigans.

Aarti Tikoo Singh, an Indian journalist who had testified before the US Congress on the 1990s Kashmiri Hindu massacre in the valley, was verbally attacked by Omar during a US House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on South Asia Human Rights in 2019.

In a conspicuous move to meddle in the internal affairs of India, Omar, along with other members of her cabal, signed a letter in December demanding bail and “free trial” for “student activist and scholar” Umar Khalid, prime accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

She landed in a massive controversy in 2019 when she downplayed the Al-Qaeda terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attack as “some people doing something” during her speech at an event organised by the group linked to CAIR. Her remarks soon went viral, drawing immense backlash as Trump accused her of supporting the jihadi outfit.

Omar has links with fanatic Islamic factions like Islamic Relief and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), which is the sister unit of the ICNA. Additionally, the former has ties to jihadi outfits, including LeT. Omar has also been accused of working for Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Therefore, it is not unexpected that two prominent Hinduphobes with severely suspicious connections to jihadi elements, who have been excessively engaged in promoting hatred against India, once again united to further their agenda.