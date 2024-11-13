Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Meerut: 30 families return to Hinduism after jailed Pastor Bijju Mathew converted them to Christianity in name of curing diseases and funding weddings

Mathew who is originally from Kerala disclosed that he had converted about 300 families during police interrogation and also revealed that he trapped gullible persons by promising cash, marriage, education and medical treatment.

150 people who had converted to Christianity in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, have returned to the fold of Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma. They did ghar-wapsi with Vedic rituals in a ceremony held on 10th November. Pastor Bijju Mathew had lured them into embracing Christianity a few days ago. These individuals who came from 30 families in the village of Golabad used to frequently attend prayer meetings. Mathew who is originally from Kerala disclosed that he had converted about 300 families during police interrogation and also revealed that he trapped gullible persons by promising cash, marriage, education and medical treatment.

He visited nearby villages with the people of his group and approached the houses of poor people. He then seduced them with various kinds of temptations and asked them to come to the prayer meetings. Mathew and his wife brainwashed the victims into converting by promising them money and a cure for their illness as well as claiming that the church would bear the cost of weddings. Afterwards, those who fell into their web were directed to bring more people. This was carried out similarly to network marketing. On 20th October Mathew was taken into custody and he is presently incarcerated.

The incident took place in Vikas Enclave Colony on Rohta Road in Kankarkheda police station area of ​​Meerut. Mathew has been living in this colony with his family for the last 2.5 months. He used to organize prayer meetings every Sunday at his home and a large number of people used to come there which made the local people suspicious and they informed the police along with the Hindu organisations about it. The latter arrived at the spot on 20th October when Mathew was heard saying, “Love the one who loves you. Today is Karva Chauth, but your family does not love you, God does, so take refuge in God. You have to worship Jesus. What is money? You will get whatever you want. What have your gods been able to give you to date?”

He was inciting the individuals who primarily belonged to the Jatav community and alleged, “You do not even get respect in the society. Come to Jesus. You will get everything here.” People associated with Hindu outfits charged that Mathew and his wife rented houses in different areas of Meerut for the last 15 years and converted people to Christianity by arranging prayer meetings there.

Mathew offered three temptations for conversion to Christianity. First, the church people will cover the cost of weddings. Second, he promised to give help of Rs 2 to 5 lakh to the person or family converting to Christianity to start their own business. Third, he promised holy water and exorcism to cure diseases. One such converted woman unveiled, “We were told that whatever we learn, we have to tell and teach it to 2 more people. We have to tell them about God’s grace and his miracles.” If a person’s religion was changed, he/she then prepared another one for the same and this is how the conversion racket was formed which specifically concentrated on women and the impoverished.

