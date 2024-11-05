Tuesday, November 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: How Muhammad Yunus, with close ties to the Democrats, will find it tough...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh: How Muhammad Yunus, with close ties to the Democrats, will find it tough to continue US’ regime change policy if Trump is elected to power

In 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Muhammad Yunus strongly condemned the election result. He called Trump’s victory in the US presidential election “a solar eclipse … black days”.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury
Bangladesh: How Muhammad Yunus, with close ties to the Democrats, will find it tough to continue US' regime change policy if Trump is elected to power
Donald Trump (left), Muhammad Yunus (right), images via AFP/Getty and Samay News
32

As the US is set to hold another pivotal election on November 5, global attention turns not only to the impact on domestic policy but also to potential shifts in international alliances. For Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, a second Trump presidency could signal a complex and challenging new era.

Known for his ties to prominent Democrats and vocal opposition to Trump, Yunus has cultivated close relationships with figures like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

In 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Muhammad Yunus – a Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2006 and known critic of Trump – strongly condemned the election result. Yunus, a “dear friend” of Clinton, reacted with stark disappointment, calling Trump’s victory in the US presidential election “a solar eclipse … black days”.

He expressed his view that the 2016 election “became the victim of the wrong type of politics” and advised Trump to adopt “a more generous outlook” in his role as president to “build bridges, not walls”.

During Diwali that year, Donald Trump tweeted a condemnation of the “barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are being attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a state of chaos”.

Muhammad Yunus’s supporters quickly dismissed Trump’s tweet, attributing it to “lobbyist activities”. Some went further, claiming Trump’s statement was “bogus” and “lacked substance”.

One notable critic of the tweet was the head of an NGO, funded largely by the US and backed by Biden’s State Department, including figures like Donald Lu.

This NGO head argued that even if Trump wins the election on November 5, he would be constrained by “checks and balances” from Senate, Congress, the CIA, and the Pentagon, insinuating that the US Capitol and Biden administration operate under his influence.

Following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and the installation of a new regime in Bangladesh led by Yunus, the Biden State Department promptly issued a statement, saying it “stands ready to work” with Bangladesh’s interim government.

Pro-Yunus think tanks and intellectuals suggested that the State Department’s stance was a testament to Yunus’s influence, as he “has many friends within the power corridors of Washington”.

However, they neglected to mention Yunus’s well-known connections within the US Capitol, where he is regarded as a staunch Democratic supporter and a major donor to the Clinton Foundation. Yunus has earned admiration from anti-Trump Republicans for his strong opposition to Trump.

During his September trip to the United States to attend UNGA, Yunus reinforced his ties with the Clintons, receiving a warm reception from the Clinton Global Initiative. Bill Clinton openly praised Yunus and his associates for their role in ousting Sheikh Hasina.

Through engagements with the Clintons, Alexander Soros, and President Joe Biden, Yunus sent a clear signal to Trump, his campaign, and key Republican figures: the revolutionary government in Dhaka enjoys solid support from the Clintons, Soros, and the Democratic Party.

Analysts in the United States suggest that Yunus’s liberal politics and his connections with the Clintons have bolstered his reputation among leading Democratic figures, including Barack Obama. However, these same ties put him at odds with Trump and many influential Republicans.

After Hasina’s ouster, the Biden-Kamala administration has prioritized “stabilizing and rebuilding post-Hasina Bangladesh”, while neglecting serious issues such as mob violence and mob-justice, cruelty against Hindus and religious minorities, and human rights abuses against law enforcement.

The administration has pledged “new development and humanitarian aid” and technical assistance to Dhaka for implementing long-term reforms.

These reforms may delay elections and extend Yunus’s tenure, as the current administration appears uninterested in a swift return to democratic governance in Bangladesh.

In contrast, if Trump is re-elected, he is likely to challenge these policies, pressuring Dhaka to prosecute those responsible for genocide against Hindus, religious minorities, and law enforcement personnel.

He would also likely press the Yunus government and demand response for releasing Jashimuddin Rahmani, a US State Department-designated leader of Ansar Al Islam (formerly Ansarullah Bangla Team), accused of murdering an American citizen.

Another critical consideration is Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy, initially aimed at countering China’s influence in Asia. During his previous presidency, Trump’s administration highlighted growing US-Bangladesh cooperation in areas like maritime security, counter-piracy, counterterrorism, and military training.

With Yunus in power, Bangladesh may lean toward China, especially given the Yunus administration’s anti-India a stance. Trump would likely disapprove of such an anti-India and pro-China shift in Bangladeshi policy.

Given Yunus’s pro-Democrat stance and anti-Trump outlook, Bangladesh could face significant pressure from a second Trump administration. Trump may impose sweeping sanctions on Bangladeshi officials, or even blacklist the country, as he did with several Muslim-majority nations during his first term.

Under these conditions, Yunus would find it nearly impossible to normalize relations with a Trump-led administration. For Bangladesh, a challenging period may lie ahead if Trump wins.

In this scenario, Yunus’s best hope for continued US support lies in a Kamala Harris victory, which would likely allow him to maintain strong backing from the United States.

In light of the impending US election, Bangladesh stands at a crossroads in its relationship with Washington, particularly under the influence of Muhammad Yunus.

While the Biden administration has provided support for his regime and its extended reforms, a Trump victory could turn the tide, with potential pressure on Yunus to pivot on key issues, from religious persecution to foreign policy alignments.

For Yunus and his administration, the election outcome could mean the difference between continued US backing and facing heightened scrutiny or sanctions.

Ultimately, as the political landscape shifts in Washington, Bangladesh may find itself navigating a more uncertain path, contingent on the alliances it has fostered abroad.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDonald Trump, Muhammad Yunus,
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury
Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist, writer, research scholar, and counterterrorism specialist. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Canada: Peel Police arrest three following Khalistani attack on Hindu worshippers in Brampton, similar protests seen at multiple locations including Mississauga

OpIndia Staff -

Peel Police suspend Sergeant Harinder Sohi who was caught on camera doubling as Khalistani protester outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton

OpIndia Staff -

Brampton, Canada: Thousands gather in a solidarity rally for Hindu community after attack on Hindu Sabha temple by Khalistani supporters

ANI -

RG Kar Medical College: Charges filed against main accused Sanjay Roy in Junior Doctor rape and murder case

ANI -

Ayodhya: Raees abuses and attacks his Ram Bhakt relative Anees and his family for playing ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ Bhajan during deepotsav

OpIndia Staff -

Sharad Pawar accused of introducing caste-based politics in Maharashtra: How he faced similar charges in the past by current ally Shiv Sena

Siddhi -

‘Aapas me batoge to phoot phoot kar katoge’: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar asks Hindus to stand united against people urging ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani anarchist doubling as a Canadian law enforcement official? Police sergeant seen protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours, videos go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Mizoram CM calls for extra-territorial Kuki-Zo unity, had met ‘We Dravidians’ admin, Sheikh Hasina warned of US conspiracy to carve out Christian state

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: ‘Farmers’ are also against biogas plants that use stubble, only 5 out of 38 operational and none at full capacity

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com