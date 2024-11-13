In continuance of its streak of monumental failures at protecting the Hindu community from Khalistani threats, the Peel Police shirked its responsibility leading to a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada cancelling its consular event. In a statement dated 11th November, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre informed about cancelling the Life Certificate Event scheduled to take place on 17th November, as Peel Police said that there is a threat of violent protests. Instead of protecting the Hindu temple from Khalistani terrorists, Peel Police urged Hindus to cancel the event altogether. It has been alleged that Peel Police also sent quotations to the temple authorities to provide police protection.

“Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests. On the advice of Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, we must decide to cancel to ensure the safety of Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public. We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event,” the statement issued by Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre reads.

Lamenting that the situation has become such that Canadians are feeling unsafe to visit Hindu temples, the Triveni Mandir authorities called on Peel Police to address the violent threats and provide security to the Canadian Hindus.

“We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada. We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public,” the Board of Directors at the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre added.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Police with the Peel Regional Police, Nishan Duraiappah wrote to the Brampton Triveni Mandir authorities and asked to consider rescheduling the Consular camp event saying that “a temporary postponement could contribute meaningfully to de-escalating the present tensions and safeguarding the wellbeing of those attending your location.”

On 12th November, Peel Police issued a statement saying that they have not received any direct threats against any place of worship and that they have heightened police presence around places of worship in the region. While Peel Police claimed to be committed to de-escalating tensions and addressing safety concerns raised by Hindus, it exposed its own incompetence by suggesting that it managed to make the Hindu temples postpone the consular camps. How does cancelling or postponing the event prevent Khalistanis from attacking Hindu temples, will Khalistanis have a change of heart and stop hating Hindus? What is the guarantee that if the same event is held a few days or weeks later will not face a Khalistani threat?

“Peel Regional Police is aware of community concerns, particularly at places of worship, regarding demonstrations and perceived threats. Peel Regional Police wish to clarify that we have not received any direct threats against any place of worship in the Region of Peel. Peel Regional Police has increased our presence around places of worship to reassure the public. Additionally, we have been actively engaging with community leaders, organizations, and local stakeholders to address safety concerns and de-escalate tensions. As part of these efforts, Peel Regional Police has been in contact with the Consul General of India, as well as places of worship and community centres to work collaboratively to mitigate risks for the community. Given the current tensions in the community and a shared interest in maintaining public safety, the organizers agreed that Consular Camps be postponed to a later date to allow for tensions to ease and limit any negative impact on the community. Peel Regional Police’s responsibility is the safety and security of everyone in our region,” the Peel Regional Police said.

Peel Police sought ‘protection money’ from Brampton Triveni Mandir?

In a statement condemning Peel Police’s failure to protect the civil rights of Canadian Hindus, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), said that in addition to the Brampton Triveni Mandir, Peel Regional Police is pressuring several Hindu temples to cancel their scheduled events.

“Brampton’s Triveni Mandir had to cancel a consular camp that was to be held on its premises on November 17, following PRP’s advice, citing an “extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests.” According to Hindu community leaders, PRP is reportedly pressuring other temples to follow suit and cancel similar events. Such measures not only compromise the constitutional rights of Canadian Hindus but also send a message that their safety is conditional, thus deepening the divide and mistrust between the community and those sworn to protect them,” CoHNA stated.

The Coalition further stated that Peel Police allegedly sent Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre a quotation of how much providing police protection against Khalistani threats would cost. It said that Peel Police proposed charging between CAD 50,000 and CAD 100,000 to provide police protection.

“It appears that the PRP is neglecting to perform its basic duty, which is to ensure peace and security for all residents, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or background. Even more troubling, PRP has reportedly proposed charging between CAD 50,000 and CAD 100,000 to provide police protection—a financial burden that is both shocking and unjust. The Hindu community, like all Canadians, pays taxes, and to effectively put a price on their safety undermines the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees the right to religious expression without fear of violence or harassment,” CoHNA said.

📢 A troubling moment for Canada when its police appear to cave in to extremist threats rather than protecting the rights of Canadian Hindus. @PeelPolice’s approach – pressuring temples to cancel events due to violent threats – undermines Hindu Canadians’ religious freedoms and… pic.twitter.com/boGHjtaI65 — CoHNA Canada (@CoHNACanada) November 11, 2024

In addition to CoHNA, Vishwa Jain Sangathan has also condemned Peel Police’s alleged ‘protection money’ proposal and said: “Is @ChiefNishn of @PeelPolice running extortion racket working in cahoots with extremists group in a @JustinTrudeau’s “country rule of law”? ..failed to apply CC176. What is your share in this @PierrePoilievre through your @TimUppal @jasrajshallan? Shame.”

Is @ChiefNishn of @PeelPolice running extortion racket working in cahoots with extremists group in a @JustinTrudeau's "country rule of law"? ..failed to apply CC176.

What is your share in this @PierrePoilievre through your @TimUppal @jasrajshallan?

Shame. @CP24@DonaldBestCA https://t.co/55CCaXYUAB — Vishwa Jain Sangathan Canada (@JainCanadian) November 12, 2024

Kali Bari Temple also cancelled its consular camp program

Meanwhile, another Hindu temple has cancelled its consular camp program amidst Khalistani violence threats. The Kali Bari Temple in the Greater Toronto Area was set to host a consular event on 16th November, however, it has cancelled the event. This comes as Khalistani terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) released an online notice identifying the Brampton Triveni Mandir and the GTA Kali Bari Temple as the two temples were sent to host the consular camps. These consular camps are organised to provide life certificates to pensioners. It was intended to provide a free and convenient service for elderly people at a place close to their homes.

Notably, India’s consulate in Toronto had on 7th November announced that it will be cancelling some of the consular camps in view of the Khalistani threats since the Canadian security agencies expressed an inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers. “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps,” the Indian consulate in Toronto said.

In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.@HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) November 7, 2024

Khalistan threats against Hindu temples and Peel Police’s incompetence

It must be recalled that on the 3rd of November, a large group of Khalistanis attacked the Hindu Sabha temple in Gore Road, Brampton, Ontario, Canada where a consular camp was underway. The incident highlighted the continued threat of Khalistani violence against Hindu Indians in Canada and the failure of the authorities in Canada to ensure law and order. A Peel Police officer Haridner Singh Sohi was seen participating in the Khalistani rally that ended up attacking the temple. He was suspended later.

On one hand, Khalistani elements appear to have infiltrated Peel Police, on the other, Peel Police, an entity funded by public taxes and entrusted with the responsibility of protecting all the communities including Hindus, is allegedly demanding ‘protection money’ raises concerns if it is catering to the whims of the anti-Hindu Khalistani terrorists. While it is widely known that the ruling Trudeau government has turned Canada into a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists and regularly indulges in their appeasement for votes even as it costs straining ties with India and putting the Canadian Hindus under threat, the Police calling on the victims to not hold their events instead of crushing the perpetrators exposes the sheer bias and incompetence of those entrusted with the job to protect people against criminals and religious fanatics. This incompetence, however, seems deliberate given arresting the anti-Hindu and anti-India Khalistani extremists would not be good optics and displease the Khalistani vote bank of the Liberal Party, especially when the federal elections are just months away.