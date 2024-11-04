Monday, November 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Brampton temple attack: Hindu organisations call for protest against “Khalistani intimidation” in Canada today

The protest on Monday has been called at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

ANI
Image Source: ANI
16

Following recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest today in show of solidarity against “Khalistani intimidation” and “anti-Hindu” hatred.

“Join us for a peaceful protest tomorrow, November 4th, at 6 PM at Hindu Sabha Temple, Brampton and Laxmi Narayan Temple, Surrey,” CoHNA posted on X.

“After a day of violence against Hindu temples in Canada, let’s stand united against Khalistani intimidation and anti-Hindu hate,” it added.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada’s Brampton witnessed a “violent disruption” on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the “violent disruption” by ‘anti-India’ elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities.

“We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,” read the statement by the High Commission.

“It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place,” the statement added.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Kevin Vuong, Canada MP also condemned the attack and asserted that “Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals” and asserted that the country’s leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

