Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress worker, who endorsed language imposition, cries 'harassment' after being told to speak Kannada...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress worker, who endorsed language imposition, cries ‘harassment’ after being told to speak Kannada in Karnataka

The Congress party weaponised language politics during the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections. However, playing with people's insecurities seems to have now backfired on its leaders and workers.

OpIndia Staff
Congress worker, who endorsed language imposition, cries 'harassment' after being told to speak Kannada in Karnataka
Congress worker Dhivya Marunthiath

On Sunday (24th November), Congress worker Dhivya Marunthiath took to X (formerly Twitter) to whine about being forced to talk in Kannada in Karnataka.

In a tweet, she alleged that two people onboard the Kaveri Express (which commutes between Chennai and Mysuru) were fighting with her over a ‘reserved seat.’

While Dhivya Marunthiath is not new to stirring up controversies, she claimed that the Railway police did not intervene in her case.

But most importantly, Dhivya Marunthiath alleged that the two passengers aboard the train directed her to speak in Kannada in Karnataka.

“These 2 men starts yelling at Kannada & started abusing in Kannada. They asked us to talk in Kannada. Unnecessarily!” she claimed.

Ironically, Dhivya Marunthiath is a vocal supporter of language imposition. In fact, she endorsed her party leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s heckling of journalists for asking questions in Hindi and English.

“Can you go to Tamil Nadu & ask questions in Hindi?! Learn to ask questions in Kannada when you’re in Karnataka. Kharge Sir Rocked. Reporter Shocked,” she had claimed in August this year.

The Congress party weaponised language politics during the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections.

The otherisation of other ethnic groups, Kannada imposition and fear-mongering against outsiders were all part of the grand old party’s election strategy.

However, playing with people’s insecurities seems to have now backfired on Congress party leaders and workers.

Dhivya Marunthiath is the latest victim of language imposition and harassment, a dangerous trend endorsed by her and the Congress party.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com