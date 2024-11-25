On Sunday (24th November), Congress worker Dhivya Marunthiath took to X (formerly Twitter) to whine about being forced to talk in Kannada in Karnataka.

In a tweet, she alleged that two people onboard the Kaveri Express (which commutes between Chennai and Mysuru) were fighting with her over a ‘reserved seat.’

While Dhivya Marunthiath is not new to stirring up controversies, she claimed that the Railway police did not intervene in her case.

They came. These 2 men starts yelling at Kannada & started abusing in Kannada. They asked us to talk in Kannada. Unnecessarily! — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) November 24, 2024

But most importantly, Dhivya Marunthiath alleged that the two passengers aboard the train directed her to speak in Kannada in Karnataka.

“These 2 men starts yelling at Kannada & started abusing in Kannada. They asked us to talk in Kannada. Unnecessarily!” she claimed.

Ironically, Dhivya Marunthiath is a vocal supporter of language imposition. In fact, she endorsed her party leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s heckling of journalists for asking questions in Hindi and English.

“Can you go to Tamil Nadu & ask questions in Hindi?! Learn to ask questions in Kannada when you’re in Karnataka. Kharge Sir Rocked. Reporter Shocked,” she had claimed in August this year.

Can you go to TamilNadu & ask questions in Hindi?!



Learn to ask questions in Kannada when you’re in Karnataka.



Kharge Sir Rocked🔥 Reporter Shocked. pic.twitter.com/0b3GGpRZJp — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) August 17, 2024

The Congress party weaponised language politics during the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections.

The otherisation of other ethnic groups, Kannada imposition and fear-mongering against outsiders were all part of the grand old party’s election strategy.

However, playing with people’s insecurities seems to have now backfired on Congress party leaders and workers.

Dhivya Marunthiath is the latest victim of language imposition and harassment, a dangerous trend endorsed by her and the Congress party.