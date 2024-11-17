On Sunday, November 17, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot resigned from Aam Aadmi Party. In his resignation letter, Kailash Gehlot highlighted the unfulfilled promises of AAP and the embarrassments it has caused through its acts.

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Kailash Gehlot cited unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as the reasons for stepping down and resigning from the party.

In his resignation letter, Kailash Gehlot expressed dissatisfaction over AAP’s inability to deliver on key promises made to the people of Delhi. In his resignation letter, he highlighted the failure to clean the Yamuna River in Delhi despite it being a major election pledge. “We promised the people a cleaner Yamuna, but we have failed to deliver on that commitment,” he wrote.

Talking about the controversial ‘Sheeshamahal’ of Arvind Kejriwal, Gehlot said, “There are several embarrassing and bizarre issues like Sheeshmahal, which have now led people to question whether we still believe in being the party of the common man.”

At the end, Gehlopt said that he has no option but to step away from Aam Aadmi Party. “I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP, and therefore, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” Kailash Gehlot said.

Born on 22nd July 1974, Kailash Gehlot was the Transport & Environment minister of Delhi, He represents the Najafgarh constituency of Delhi.