In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick Rep. Mike Waltz as his White House National Security Advisor (NSA). In an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that while Florida Senator Marco Rubio may become Secretary of State, Waltz is seen as Trump’s choice for NSA.

Mike Waltz is known for his firm stance on national security and global defence, bringing a veteran’s perspective to key global issues including Pakistan, China, and NATO. In the past, he has voiced opinions that align closely with Trump’s stand on foreign policy. Waltz has advocated for a more robust US position on global security threats, balancing burdens with allies, and strengthening ties with democratic partners like India.

Mike Waltz on China – confronting an ‘aggressive force’ in the Indo-Pacific

According to Waltz, there is a need to confront China’s increasing influence and authoritarian policies, specifically within the Indo-Pacific region. When he was a member of the House China Task Force, Waltz worked to shape US policy towards a more assertive stance against encroachments by China in regions like Taiwan, the South China Sea, and areas of strategic importance to allies like India and Australia.

In an interview with WION network, Mike Waltz highlighted his stance, stating, “The Chinese Communist Party is a destabilising force across the Indo-Pacific. It’s not just the Chinese people who suffer under this authoritarian regime; it’s also Taiwan, the Philippines, India, the United States, and more. Democracies need to come together to deter this type of aggression.”

Since US congressman Michael Waltz @michaelgwaltz is expected to be Trump's NSA, here is his interview to @WIONews last year during Delhi visit (Aug 2023). Spoke on India ties, Pakistan, China, & condemned Khalistan violence as well. https://t.co/icKotP3v3T pic.twitter.com/bULrv908JZ — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 12, 2024

Furthermore, he emphasised that the US-India relationship is central to countering China’s influence in the region. In the same interview, he remarked, “The trajectory of the US-India relationship is only getting higher and stronger. We’re working together in various spheres, from defence to energy,” which is vital for stabilising the Indo-Pacific and presenting a unified front against Chinese aggression in the region.

Waltz on Pakistan – condemning the use of terrorism as state policy

Waltz has been outspoken about Pakistan’s continuous support for terrorist organisations. He has warned against the destabilising impact of such policies on South Asia. Waltz has urged Pakistan to abandon any affiliation with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba that threaten both regional and global security. During the interview with WION, he said, “I’ve said to my Pakistani counterparts many times that terrorism cannot be a tool of foreign policy. And whether that’s through Lashkar-e-Taiba or other types of terrorist groups, it’s just unacceptable. And the Pakistani government and the Pakistani military and intelligence services have to move past that, and we will continue to press them to move in the right direction and not use terrorism as an instrument.”

Mike Waltz on NATO – advocating for European burden sharing

Mike Waltz has been a longtime advocate of equitable burden-sharing within NATO and has strongly endorsed Trump’s position that European allies should contribute more substantially to collective defence efforts. In September 2023, he wrote an op-ed for Fox News, where Waltz outlined his stance, stating, “Stopping Russia before it draws NATO, and therefore the US, into war is the right thing to do. But the burden cannot continue to be solely on the shoulders of the American people, especially while Western Europe gets a pass. There must be policy space between Biden’s current strategy of ‘as long as it takes’ and those demanding ‘not another dollar.’”

He also pointed out instances where major European powers, including Germany, fell short of their defence commitments pledged during the 2014 NATO Summit. He wrote, “Germany, the largest economy in Europe and the most pivotal balancer to Russia, pulled back at the last minute from enshrining the two percent annual commitment into law. That needs to change – the administration cannot expect American taxpayers to pay for European security indefinitely.”

Waltz specifically cited the Biden administration’s lack of assertiveness in compelling European allies to uphold their promises. He said, “In the near term, US military aid must be contingent on European burden-sharing and equal European assistance going forward. The US has provided nearly as much military aid to Ukraine – a reported $46.6 billion – as every other nation combined.”

His views reflect Trump’s broader “America First” philosophy, aimed at pushing for a recalibrated NATO where European nations meet their defence commitments so that the US can allocate resources to its borders.

Waltz on Ukraine – ‘The era of blank cheques is over’

Over time, Waltz has been a vocal critic of the US’s unconditional support for Ukraine. He emphasises the need for a clear objective in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In his op-ed, he argued that the era of Ukraine’s blank cheque from Congress is over. He asserted that, while most Americans are sympathetic to Ukraine, there is a need for a clear and achievable American objective. He questioned the Biden administration’s strategy, stating, “The Biden administration has neither explained the American objective in Ukraine nor his strategy to achieve it. Will American military spending continue until Ukraine has pushed Russia back to its prewar boundaries? Its pre-2014 boundaries? Or until the Putin regime collapses? We don’t know because Biden refuses to tell us. ‘As long as it takes’ is a slogan, not a strategy.”

Waltz called for conditional support based on European burden-sharing and stressed that US taxpayers should not be expected to fund the majority of Ukraine’s defence. He said, “As long as Biden refuses to secure our southern border, Americans shouldn’t be asked to continue funding the defence of Ukraine.” His approach reflects a shift towards a more calculated support model that aligns with Trump’s foreign policy preferences.

On strengthening India-US ties

Waltz has often expressed admiration for India as a strategic and democratic ally. He has previously described the relationship between India and the US as “essential” for regional stability. In his interview with WION, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the progress India has made in various sectors, including biotechnology, energy, and defence. Notably, in June 2023, Mike Waltz and Andry Barr introduced a legislation to allow weapon sales to India from the US to be fast-tracked and deepen the US-India defence ties.

Waltz, who participated in India’s Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, said, “It was a beautiful, amazing setting and what a historic setting. I mean the place of India’s first Independence Day speech by Nehru, the first prime minister. But I think what really jumped out at me was to hear Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India to be a fully developed nation by the 100th year anniversary, by 2047. It was very detailed, it was very forceful, very forward-looking. I thought it was a great speech and it was an honour to be there.”

Highlighting India’s “Make in India” policy, he said, “I support it. I think every strong economy and strong democracy wants to be able to defend itself and to be able to make that equipment. But it’s not just the co-production, which I support. It’s also conducting joint exercises, like the Malabar exercise, that’s happening right now in Australia with the Australian, Indian, and the US militaries all working together. So how do we employ that equipment in our training, operations, tactics, and planning together, which I think will help stabilise the Indo-Pacific and serve to deter a very aggressive Chinese Communist Party from many of the bad actions it’s currently taking right now.”

Future role and alignment with Trump’s policies

Waltz’s name being forwarded as NSA signals Trump’s intent to foster alliances with democratic nations while demanding fair contributions from NATO allies and partners. Waltz’s alignment with Trump’s foreign policy positions is evident in his straightforward approach to tackling issues of terrorism, burden-sharing in alliances, and the recalibration of US global commitments.

With Waltz as NSA, the Trump administration is expected to maintain a tough stance on adversaries while prioritising US interests.