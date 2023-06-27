Members of the India Caucus in the United States have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at providing India access to the weapons it needs to boost its security goals with the US in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Indian-American Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Marc Veasey joined Republican Congressmen Andy Barr and Mike Waltz in introducing the legislation that will allow weapon sales to India from the US to be fast-tracked and deepen the US-India defence ties.

A companion legislation has also been introduced by Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator John Cornyn in the US Senate along the same lines, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Congressman Barr’s office said in a statement that this legislation would place India on equal footing with other US partners and allies by streamlining and accelerating the review and sales process for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and exports under the Arms Export Control Act.

The proposed legislation subjects Indian FMS to the same threshold for oversight and accountability as other key US partners and allies, ensuring that India has streamlined access to the high-end capabilities necessary to defend itself.

The move came just a couple of days after the historic state visit to the US by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, India and the US signed a host of defence agreements, including joint production of jet engines in India to power military aircrafts and a deal on the sale of armed drones.

PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States last week in a high-profile official state visit. During the visit, PM Modi attended several high-profile meetings including a one-on-one meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Along with the personal meeting with President Biden, PM Modi also attended several other programs during his US visit including the Yoga Day Celebrations at the UN on International Yoga Day and a state dinner in his honour at the White House.