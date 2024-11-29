A case of grooming jihad has come to light in Dariyapur Vikku village in Shahabad tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi. Hasan, the son of Gulfam trapped a 16-year-old girl in Delhi in a romantic relationship and tied the knot. He kept her hidden for 2 to 3 months in the national capital before returning to his hamlet where he took her to a mosque, made her embrace Islam and married her. As soon as the matter came to light, the police registered a case on the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and took him into custody. The minor was also recovered safely.

#HardoiPolice

थाना शाहाबाद पुलिस द्वारा मु0अ0सं0 597/24 धारा 27 बीएनएस व धारा 3/5(1) उ0प्र0 विधि विरुद्ध सम्परिवर्तन प्रतिषेद 2021 से संबंधित अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लेने के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर द्वारा दी गई बाइट।-

UPPolice pic.twitter.com/2qWSeLmaWY — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) November 27, 2024

The accused and the victim used to study in a private school in Delhi. The district president of Kesariya Hindu Vahini, Pawan Rastogi reported the issue to the authorities after he learned about it. The police reached the village on the orders of the SP on 27th November at around 2 pm and rescued the girl, however, the offender fled from there. The cops relentlessly searched for him while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Pawan Rastogi disclosed that heavy police force was deployed but the youth managed to escape owing to a little delay. His family was already aware of it. However, the girl was found. He stated, “I discovered in the morning that a cleric (hafiz) who had taught the girl in Delhi had brought her to Shahabad, converted her to his faith, and married her at Dariyapur Vikku hamlet, which is under the Shahabad police station.”

He added, “These incidents are being actively addressed by our organization. We shall make every effort to guarantee legal action in such cases. We have already written to the SP and spoken with the Shahanbad police station in charge. We will even approach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if needed. Legal action should be taken in response to such punishable activities. This is our priority.”

Circle Officer Hardoi City, Ankit Mishra also confirmed the occurrence and declared that the perpetrator has been booked under section 27 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 by Shahabad police station. The cops continued to hunt for the primary culprit, Hasan, who was also eventually nabbed.