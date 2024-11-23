On 22nd November, students of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in Balahar, Pragpur, in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, staged protests within the campus after a professor allegedly prohibited them from wearing tilak on their foreheads and chanting Jai Shri Ram. Earlier, the students submitted a written complaint to the director of the institute, Professor Satyam Kumari, who then referred the matter to a disciplinary committee for further investigation.

According to the students, the professor allegedly stopped them from wearing tilak and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, claiming the slogan was political and discouraged its usage. The actions of the professor led to widespread discontent on the campus. The students also accused the professor of misbehaviour and discrimination.

Hindu organisations join the protests

The issue soon escalated beyond the campus as Hindu organisations were informed about the incident. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu groups such as Brahmin Sabha stepped in and staged protests at the main gate of the university. They chanted Jai Shri Ram and performed hymns in praise of Bhagwan Ram. They also met Professor Kumari to discuss the matter and demanded strict action against the accused professor.

Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Director initiates investigation

Addressing the controversy, Professor Kumari said, “The students’ complaint has been received, and a disciplinary committee has been formed. Both the professor and the students have been asked to present their statements to the committee. A notice has already been issued to the professor.” Furthermore, she assured that the matter would be resolved soon and attributed the situation to a possible misunderstanding. The disciplinary committee is expected to submit its findings shortly.

VHP calls for action, vows continued support

Leaders of Hindu Jagram Manch also arrived at the campus of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and supported the protesting students. Speaking on the matter, VHP activists criticised the actions of the professor and asserted that they hurt Hindu sentiments. A VHP member said, “We will not tolerate any suppression of our religious rights.”

Meanwhile, students demanded disciplinary action and warned that they would continue protests if their concerns were not addressed. The director has appealed for calm, assuring all parties that a fair investigation will be conducted to address the grievances.