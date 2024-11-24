Sunday, November 24, 2024
White Professors of ‘Islamic studies’ attack Hindu academic for not re-telling Indian history from Muslim perspective

'Handbook of Indian History', edited by Professor Lavanya Vemsani, contains 21 chapters and includes new groundbreaking research on Indian history

OpIndia Staff
Professor Lavanya Vemsani targeted by white 'academics' over Handbook on Indian history
Professor Lavanya Vemsai and Handbook on Indian History

On Saturday (23rd November), Professor Lavanya Vemsani was targeted on social media for not re-telling Indian history from a ‘Muslim perspective.’

The development came hours after the brown-skinned, Hindu, Indian-origin, female academic announced the publication of the 506-page ‘Handbook of Indian History.’

The book, published by Springer, contains 21 chapters on Indian history and includes new groundbreaking research in the particular field.

Professor Lavanya Vemsani, who teaches history at Shawnee State University in the US, has written at least 3 chapters in the book and edited it in its entirety.

Following her announcement on social media, she was attacked by a bunch of white-skinned, foreign academics ‘specialising’ in Islamic Studies.

They attacked the integrity of the Indian-origin Professor for not re-telling Indian history from the perspective of invading Muslim tyrants and instead choosing to make the history of the natives (aka Hindus) – the epicentre of her book.

One Brannon Ingram, who ‘works on Islam in colonial South Asia’, whined about the under-representation of invaders in a book on the native history of India.

“Springer just published a Handbook of Indian History. It doesn’t have a single chapter on Islam or Muslims. The word Islam appears 5 times, the word Muslim 9 times, in a 507 page book. Is this negligence or a Hindutva-zation of South Asian Studies? Either way, it’s outrageous,” he claimed.

Jonathan AC Brown, another ‘white’ Professor of Islamic studies, declared that he would not be using it in his classes at the varsity.

This is an amazing book if you don’t care about Indian history from 1100-1800 or about 1/4 of its population… so basically if you’re a Hindu nationalist. I will not be using this in my classes,” the Muslim appeasing ‘academic’ brazened out.

Another researcher ‘interested in Islamic studies’, Mufid Yuksel, claimed, “Handbook of Indian History Omits Significant Muslim Narrative.”

At a time when the world is focusing on de-colonisation and bringing native history under the spotlight, some in academia want to preserve the colonisation process (especially the one perpetrated by Muslim invaders).

And that is besides the usual whitewashing of atrocities, cherry-picking of benevolence and rampant distortion in the mainstream history textbooks.

The targeting of Professor Lavanya Vemsani is part of the same modus operandi to intimidate researchers from the scholarship of Indigenous history, not tainted by the influence of mlecchas.

