As the Mahayuti alliance inches closer to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, incumbent CM Eknath Shinde stated that, just as the alliance fought the elections together, they will collectively decide on the CM face once the final results are declared on Saturday.

He also thanked his party workers and expressed gratitude to the voters.

The incumbent CM said, “Let the final results come in… Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM).”

“I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of society and all the workers of the Mahayuti parties,” he added.

Meanwhile, celebrations were seen at Shinde’s residence in Thane, with bouquets arriving and Shiv Sena workers cheering outside. Shiv Sena MP and Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, were also seen celebrating with fellow party members.

Speaking on the victory, Shrikant Shinde said, “As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory.”

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1:00 PM. Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Vikas Pathak commented on the ECI trends. He said, “We were expecting over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that is exactly how it’s shaping up. The lead could increase further. This year has been significant for BJP. On its strength, the BJP is crossing 100 seats, and a Mahayuti Chief Minister is set to take office.”

He further noted the enthusiasm among party workers, saying, “At the moment, every party and its workers believe their party member should become the Chief Minister. Similarly, each worker of the BJP feels that the Chief Minister should be from their party. Sweets have arrived, however, the final celebrations will not happen until the conclusive results are out and our senior leaders arrive.”

Pathak added, “This has been the tradition. Leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and possibly Maharashtra BJP Chief Pawan Bawankule, if in Mumbai, will join the celebrations once results are confirmed.”

Meanwhile, celebrations have also started in Baramati, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading by 15,382 votes. Supporters were seen bursting crackers to mark the moment. At Devagiri, Nationalist Congress Party’s National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar, National Working President MP Praful Patel, and State President MP Sunil Tatkare were also seen participating in the celebrations.

Reacting to the results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate admitted, “Maharashtra election results are opposite to our (Congress’) expectations. There is no doubt we could have done better. Our campaign was good, but maybe the public expects more from us, and we will deliver on their expectations.”

In response to the results, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want…”

His comments were met by criticism from the BJP, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashing out at the Aghadi alliance. “When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat…In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, upliftment of women, and enhancing the heritage of farmers…Today, the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is going to be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority,” he said.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate, all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)