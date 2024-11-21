Maharashtra polls: Voter from Solapur shoots illegal video while voting for Shiv Sena (UBT) inside Barshi booth, police action initiated

On Wednesday, 20th November, as the voting for the Maharashtra state assembly elections 2024 went underway, one of the voters from the Solapur district of Maharashtra illegally shot a video portraying his favor for the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. The accused person shot the video while inside the polling booth and exposed that he voted for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dilip Sopal. As per OpIndia sources, the voter who shot the video and posted it on social media has been identified as Rutwik Pawar.

As per the initial reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Barshi taluka of Solapur district at an 84-number poll station. Chaos erupted after the video went viral over the internet provoking the poll authorities to investigate the matter.

The citizens criticized the matter saying that the voter illegally shot the video when phones weren’t allowed inside the polling booth. This incident also raised questions about the local administration and the poll officials as the locals argued about how the voter could carry the mobile phone inside the polling station when it was strictly not allowed.

Barshi ECI official Prakash Gaikwad took cognizance of the event and stated that strict action against the accused voter would be taken. Gaikwad also said that a police complaint against the accused voter will be filed. Notably, several similar incidents were reported from Baramati constituency and Wardha constituency. However, no action has yet been initiated in these cases.

It is crucial to note that 184 candidates from 11 constituencies in Solapur contested for the MLA race. Around 38 lakh voters from the district are believed to have exercised their right to elect 11 of 184 candidates. The results of the same will be declared on 23rd November.