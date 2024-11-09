Rinima Borah, who recently won the ‘Mrs. India Galaxy 2024’ pageant, informed that she was force-fed beef and coerced into performing Namaz by her former Muslim boyfriend.

Borah made the revelations during a podcast with popular Assamese YouTuber Aboyob Bhuyan on Friday (8th November).

“I have experienced trauma of abuse since last 16-years…It will take years for me to forget about it. Every day I console myself saying those days are over now…Till date some people tell that, it was all my fault and I still fight for that today,” she said.

The pageant winner pointed out, “At the age of 16, I left for Bangalore from Assam to study. My first relationship was with a Muslim Boy there. I used to think, like my parents, he used to abuse me for my own good. At times, I used to call him TALIBAN for the way he treated me.”

“He used to brutally beat me up. I was made to eat beef. I remember the day when they made me forcibly have beef…His parents forced me to consume beef. They changed my name to Ayesha Hussain from Rinima Borah…They made me do Naamaz too,” Rinima Borah revealed.

During the interview, she conceded it was ‘almost’ a love jihad situation. “He (Muslim ex-boyfriend) must be watching this podcast. He had threatened to throw acid on me if I left him,” she narrated the disturbing nature of her relationship.

Gaslighting by Rinima Borah

The video went viral on Instagram and YouTube, with many Hindus sharing it to raise alarms about the dangers of grooming jihad. The pageant winner decided to distance herself from the controversy by downplaying the matter altogether.

Despite being forced to adopt a Muslim name, deriding her Hindu Faith by consuming beef and performing Namaz, Rinima Borah gaslighted other Hindu women (who might be in a similar situation) into believing that it was an isolated case.

She went on to decry love jihad, claiming it to be against the fundamental right to choose relationships.

Screengrab of the comment

“Thank you all for engaging with this reel, but I want to make something very clear: I do not believe in or support the concept of ‘love jihad’—an ideology that I feel goes against our fundamental rights to choose our relationships based on love, respect, and understanding,” she brazened out.

Rinima Borah further alleged, “In the full podcast, I shared a personal experience involving one individual, not an entire religion, and it’s important to me that this conversation stays focused on the real issue—domestic violence—not on religious differences.”

“I encourage everyone to watch the entire podcast for a complete understanding and to avoid reducing this to a religious matter that I do not endorse. Let’s keep the conversation respectful and rooted in empathy,” she claimed.

The reality of Love Jihad

Loved Jihad is used as a blanket term to refer to cases of entrapment and forced conversion of non-Muslim women by Muslim men under the pretext of love. It is often accompanied by grooming, identity fraud and impersonation.

OpIndia had reported 153 cases of love jihad in 2023 and an additional 153 cases in 2022.

While Islamists and left-liberals continue to negate love jihad as a conspiracy theory, the story of countless women being coerced into changing their religious identity remains a glaring testimony.