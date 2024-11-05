On 4th November (local time), Peel Police issued a statement that it has suspended a Peel Regional Police officer from duty after he was caught on camera participating in the pro-Khalistani protest outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton the previous day. The police officer was identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi, badge number 3071.

Source: X

The suspension was first confirmed by former Toronto Police officer and anti-corruption advocate Donald Best, who had raised the issue with Peel Police yesterday. In a post on X, Donald wrote that he received an email from Peel Police Media Relations at around 11:17 AM stating that the police department was aware of the video circulating on social media showing an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in the protest.

“This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in their entirety depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until this investigation is complete.”

A similar response by Peel Police was sent to CBC News, which posed similar questions about viral videos Sergeant Harinder Sohi on social media. Earlier, Peel Police said in a statement that it has charged three people following violence that erupted as Indian consular officials visited the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Reportedly, similar protests took place at Westwood Mall in Mississauga as well, which was “proudly” shown by the Khalistani organisation, World Sikh Organization. Another protest occurred outside the Malton Gurdwara on Airport Road in Mississauga. Furthermore, pro-Khalistani elements staged a protest outside a Hindu temple in Surrey. Reportedly, these pro-Khalistani elements were linked to a gurdwara in Surrey where the slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was posing as chief.

Peel Police added in its statement, “Although these demonstrations occurred at three different locations, they appear to be related to one another. Several incidents between protesters and worshippers broke out.” Chief of Peel Police Nishan Duraiappah said, “We respect the right to protest in a peaceful and safe manner but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts. Those who participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested, and charged.”

Canadian police had set-up ‘hiring’ camps at Khalistani protests in May

In an unprecedented move in May 2024, the Canadian Armed Forces had set up a recruitment camp at a Khalistani event glorifying Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar. Investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan raised the issue in his report at that time. In a post on X, he wrote, “What’s most concerning is the police participation in a parade where the suspected mastermind of Canada’s deadliest terror attack is glorified.” In the video, camps with banners reading “We Are Hiring” were seen, with pro-Khalistani attendees gathering information on how to join the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian Police Participate in Parade Glorifying Terrorists Including Talwinder Singh Parmar



Billed as a "religious parade" in Calgary, Alberta, this event took on a distinctly political tone, displaying posters that accused India of assassinations and featured names… pic.twitter.com/WJcj4JY0De — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) May 11, 2024

Former Sikh Bob Rai also commented on the matter of a Canadian police official participating in a Khalistani protest. He said, “Nefarious people will join to obtain data.” He added, “The police agencies in Canada have all been compromised by organised crime and extremist terrorist radical elements.”

“Nefarious people will join to obtain data,” warns former Sikh Bob Rai when asked about Canadian army and police setting up recruitment tents at a Nagar Kirtan parade in Calgary, involving Khalistani separatists group Sikhs for Justice.



“The police agencies in Canada have all… https://t.co/DVjbwdM3ae pic.twitter.com/woiDhIcOtR — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) November 4, 2024

Peel Police officer caught on camera doubling as Khalistani protester

On 3rd November, pro-Khalistani elements attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. Videos of Khalistanis protesting outside the temple went viral on social media. In one of the videos, X user Bellator identified a Peel Police Sergeant protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours. The police official has been identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi of Peel Police, whose badge number is 3071.

Anti-corruption advocate and former Toronto Police officer Donald Best also posted about Sgt Sohi on social media. In the video, Sohi was seen smiling and possibly saying “Indian Government” in response to the protest leader’s chants, “Who’s the terrorist?” Sohi was also holding a Khalistani flag and waving it in the video.