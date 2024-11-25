In the Sambhal violence incident, several shocking facts have now emerged. The Police have said that they did not fire bullets at the rioters and that the three people who died during the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on 24th November, were shot during the firing by the rioters.

Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi has said that a 315-bore bullet has been found in the body of the third deceased. SP Bishnoi said that the police first fired tear gas shells to control the rioters and when the crowd could not be controlled, rubber bullets were fired and then the rioters fired at the police.

The postmortem report of the two other deceased confirmed to be bullet wounds from country-made pistols while the third deceased was hit by a 315-bore bullet which is no longer used by Uttar Pradesh Police. The police said that none of the evidence so far suggests that the deceased sustained injuries in police firing.

Meanwhile, Sambhal DM Dr Rajendra Anjaneya said that weapons have been recovered during the police investigation. An improvised knife has been found which can be used from both sides. It is said that people living within a radius of 10 to 15 km were part of the mob. The police also reportedly arrested a Muslim woman for firing a gun at the spot of the riots. Moreover, a Bhaskar report says that Shahi Jama Masjid’s head Zafar Ali has also been arrested.

Speaking to the media, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that sub-inspector Deepak Rathi, who was injured in the riots yesterday, has filed an FIR against 800 persons.

SP Bishnoi stated that Rathi has named 2 individuals Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal among the persons booked. Barq and Iqbal have been reportedly spreading hateful and violent messages among the locals, instigating them for violence. The police had earlier sent notices to Barq warning him against spreading hateful ideas and inflammatory speech.

The police further informed that 15 police personnel have been injured in the stone pelting, arson, and firing by the Islamist rioters on November 24 in Sambhal. SP Bishnoi said that 7 cases have been registered in the incident so far, of these, 2 cases have been registered in Nakhasa police station and 5 in Kotwali. The police are reported to have recovered over 7000 stones

Following the violence in the area, Sambhal authorities have suspended internet services for 24 hours. Schools up to the 12th standard will remain closed on 25th November. Furthermore, the authorities have sealed the district until 1st December and issued orders prohibiting anyone from outside from entering the district. Though no curfew has been imposed, the situation resembles a curfew. The police have erected barricades on all three roads leading to the Jama Masjid.

Notably, the families of the deceased have claimed that they died in police firing. However, Moradabad Commissioner Anjney Kumar Singh issued a statement saying that they were killed by the bullets that were fired in the mayhem by the rioters. Those who have been killed during violence have been identified as 23-year-old Bilal, 50-year-old Romaan, 30-year-old Naeem and 18-year-old Kaif. The commissioner asked if the families accusing police of opening fire at the mob are accepting the fact that their family members were out there pelting stones at the police.

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of the Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

OpIndia’s detailed report on the petition filed at the court can be checked here.