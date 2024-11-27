The layers of its conspiracy are gradually coming to light in the wake of the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal area on 23rd November after four people died and several others including police personnel were wounded. During interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed that Muslim women were also kept on standby to assist the rioters. Meanwhile, the state government declared that the losses and damages caused during the unrest would be recovered from the perpetrators. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on the other hand, called for an end to future mosque surveys.

According to media reports, interrogation of the stone-pelters and arrested women revealed that females from the Muslim community were kept ready for backup during the Sambhal violence. Glass bottles and stones were already collected as part of the conspiracy. Afterwards, the culprits attacked the police. The women were prepared to step forward and take the lead if the cops chased after the men.

There have also been reports that Muslim women were given multiple assignments. Their first responsibility was to stand in front of the cops and shield the rioters. They were tasked with hurling bottles, stones and other objects at police personnel as part of the second task. The participants in the violence, Rukaiya, Farmana and Nazrana have attested to the planning of a similar plot. They have also been subjected to in-person interrogation.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration has made the decision to put the posters of the stone pelters on display in public areas and make them pay for damage to public property. The police and other departments are occupied with assessing the damage. Furthermore, they are also looking into the assets owned by the rioters. A total of 27 rioters have been arrested till now including 3 women and an equal number of minors. 74 stone pelters have been identified and the rest are under inquiry. It is now illegal to sell gasoline in the open in any place in the district.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind stands with the rioters, wants to stop future surveys

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has jumped into the matter and wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court demanding that no mosque be surveyed going forward. Calling the survey a threat to social unity, the body demanded that the Hindu side should adhere to “The Places of Worship Act.” Maulana Mahmood Madani issued an official letter on 26th November through the outfit’s secretary Noor Ahmed Farooqui.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Urgent Appeal to Chief Justice of India for Immediate Intervention on Masjid Survey



In an important letter addressed to Chief Justice of India, Mr. Sanjiv Khanna, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani has urged immediate action to… pic.twitter.com/o4qF0AfBj3 — Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (@JamiatUlama_in) November 26, 2024

Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has openly stood in support of the riot accused in the Sambhal violence and demanded the government to suspend the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and Deputy Superintendent of Police. It also held the administration responsible for the deaths during the chaos stoked by the members of the Muslim community.