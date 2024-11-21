Thursday, November 21, 2024
Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl forcibly converted to Islam, married to an old Muslim man, affidavit claims victim is ‘consenting adult’

OpIndia has accessed the conversion certificate and court affidavit, alleging the victim's free will of marriage, which were prepared on Monday (18th November).

OpIndia Staff

On Monday (18th November), a minor Hindu girl was forced to convert to Islam and marry an elderly Muslim man (thrice her age) in the Sanghar district in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The victim is said to be 15 years old while her new ‘husband’ is a 50-year-old Muslim man named Muhammad Bagh Ali. Following her forced conversion, the underage Hindu girl assumed the Islamic name of ‘Saima.’

It must be mentioned that the Sindh province in Pakistan is notorious for the persecution of Hindus and the forced conversion of minor Hindu girls to Islam.

It is a common tactic employed by radical Maulvis to legitimise the forced marriage of a minor girl as a decision taken by a consenting adult out of her own free will.

The forced conversion and marriage in this particular case was facilitated by one Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Mengal.

Court Affidavit alleging marriage out of free will

“I have neither been enticed, nor abducted nor pressurised by anyone to leave my parents’ house and now I accept the religion of Islam according to Shariat-e-Muhammad P.B.U.H. with my wish and will due to I am very impress from religion of Islam therefore I accept the Religion of Islam with my own will and consent and I accept Islam through in the hand of Molana Abdul Ghafoor Mengal…” the affidavit claimed.

