Swara Bhaskar who is far more famous for her controversies than films, has yet again jumped to brazenly defend her duplicity after being called out by netizens. The small-time Bollywood actor who otherwise portrays herself as a beacon of feminism was recently spotted meeting a radical Muslim cleric and asking for votes in the name of the ‘honour of prophet Muhammad’ during the recently concluded voting for the Maharashtra assembly election. The result will be out on 23rd November.

Notably, many social media users pointed out the same and also highlighted her conservative attire. However, this didn’t sit well with Bhaskar who on 21st November posted a few photographs of herself in modern outfits with her politician husband Fahad Ahmad to assert that the couple is allegedly progressive. She also slammed the ‘sanghis’ for pointing out her glaring hypocrisy and wrote, “I didn’t realize my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre).”

Bhaskar, who is a close friend of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) accused Umar Khalid then referred to the images she shared and termed them as “giving sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung.” She added, “I am sorry Fahad Ahmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. LOL,” in a miserable attempt to project him as a liberal. It’s interesting to note that she deliberately chose to share these photos after the voting was over apparently to avoid upsetting MVA’s Muslim vote bank.

I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung 💩 Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! pic.twitter.com/z5SshleHCB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 20, 2024

Notably, Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad met extreme Islamist cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani who had been urging Muslims to cast their votes in large numbers for the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar faction)-Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) coalition (Maha Vikas Aghadi). Fahad Ahmad is the NCP candidate from the Anushakti Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat.

More importantly, Nomani is infamous for asking Muslims not to send their girls to schools and colleges as it is haram (forbidden) in Islam. Additionally, he warned that parents who send their daughters to school will be sent to Hell (Jahannam). Despite wearing a hijab, he stressed that Muslim females should never be left alone even if she is going to college.

On 17th November, while Bhaskar was campaigning for her husband she alleged, “It’s true that I was born into a Hindu family and it’s true that I married a Muslim. But I want to make it clear that it doesn’t matter which caste or religion you were born into to have respect for Prophet Muhammad,” in a bid to incite religious sentiments to win over Muslim votes.

She added, “Those who are repeatedly questioning the faith and religion of my husband, today I would like to ask them- Where was your faith when Anil Rathod arranged a gathering for Nitesh Rane here, where he insulted your Holy Prophet? Then where was your faith? Where was your faith when the rapists of Bilkis Bano were garlanded by BJP leaders.”