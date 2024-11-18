Monday, November 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra polls: Swara Bhaskar hails Islam, Prophet; says 'no caste or religion barrier to...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra polls: Swara Bhaskar hails Islam, Prophet; says ‘no caste or religion barrier to following and respecting Prophet Mohammed’

"It's true that I was born into a Hindu family and it's true that I married a Muslim. But I want to make it clear that it doesn't matter which caste or religion you were born into to have respect for Prophet Muhammad," said Swara while campaigning for her husband Fahad Ahmad,

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra polls: Swara Bhaskar hails Islam, Prophet; says 'no caste or religion should become a barrier to following and respecting Prophet Mohammed', video viral
Image- Viral video
8

On Sunday, 17th November, ahead of the Maharashtra elections, actress and ‘feminist’ Swara Bhaskar indicated that no caste or religion should become a barrier to following and respecting Prophet Mohammed.

“It’s true that I was born into a Hindu family and it’s true that I married a Muslim. But I want to make it clear that it doesn’t matter which caste or religion you were born into to have respect for Prophet Muhammad,” said Swara while campaigning for her husband Fahad Ahmad, the NCP (SP) candidate from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar assembly seat.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which she can be heard saying, “Those who are repeatedly questioning the faith and religion of my husband, today I would like to ask them- Where was your faith when Anil Rathod arranged a gathering for Nitesh Rane here, where he insulted your Holy Prophet? Then where was your faith? Where was your faith when the rapists of Bilkis Bano were garlanded by BJP leaders?”

During the campaign, Bhasker allegedly provoked the public by indicating that BJP’s Nitesh Rane had practiced blasphemy by allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed. In September, Alt-News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair had also dog whistled against Rane after he reacted to ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans across the state by Jihandis against Ramgiri Maharaj. He had claimed that Rane had made an anti-Muslim speech while justifying the alleged blasphemous remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj.

Notably, the statement by Swara came a day after she met radical Islamic cleric Sajjad Nomani along with her husband Fahad Ahmed. Nomani has been calling upon the Muslim community to vote en masse for the NCP-Congress-Sena alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi). 

In the viral clip, recorded on Thursday, 14th November, Nomani was heard saying, “If it (BJP) loses in Maharashtra, then, the government in Delhi (a reference to Centre) will not survive for long. Our target is not just Maharashtra. It is the Central government (markazii-hukuumat) and the future of India,” he appealed to the Muslim community. He then heaped praises on the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi including Sharad Pawar, Udhhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, and Nana Patole.

In May this year, Sajjad Nomani had infamously claimed, “If you don’t exercise your right in the correct direction, your nation is such that it will forget the Rohingyas. The leader of this country has a plan to put an end to the Waqf system in this country. It is you who will save our Madarsas and Masjids and Mazars. This one plan of Modi is going to cause danger to the entire Muslim community,” he alleged.

Swara Bhaskar caught up with Sajjad Nomani in the hopes that he would appeal to his fellow radical supporters to vote for her husband Fahad Ahmed who is contesting from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. In a forwarded attempt to seek votes for her husband, she on 17th November stated that no caste or religion should become a barrier to following and respecting Prophet Mohammed.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi Pollution: ‘Power plants worse than stubble burning’, crackers ban and more – How misleading ‘research’ headlines and political drama are hiding real causes

Rukma Rathore -

The Wire columnist compares Afghanistan’s currency with INR to insinuate its economy is stronger than India’s, becomes the butt of all jokes

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Mukhtar Ansari killed 3 members of a Hindu family, including 2 minors, with an axe, skeletons found two months later

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: JCB owner N Thangaraj fined Rs 45 lakh for wetland violation for removing soil from a Kabristan, Mosque authorities who hired him excluded...

OpIndia Staff -

How Wikimedia Foundation makes editorial decisions for Wikipedia, censors dissenting admins and engages in favouritism

OpIndia Staff -

Joe Biden throwing oil on fire: Russia reacts to US allowing Ukraine to use American missiles to target Russian territory

OpIndia Staff -

Why the Haka inside New Zealand Parliament? As Maori MP’s unique protest goes viral, here why a treaty from 1840 is the reason behind...

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Intelligence Bureau and ATS launch investigation into funding of Maktabs and unrecognized Madarsas operating in Gonda

OpIndia Staff -

600 Hindu and Christian families opposing Kerala Waqf Board’s claim over 404 acres of land in Munambam: All you need to know

Anurag -

Karnataka: Lokayukta gives a clean chit to the previous BJP govt, busts Congress’ ‘40% commission sarkar’ smear campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com