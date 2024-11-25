On the night of 23rd November, in a bizarre incident, three cousins died after Google Maps directed their taxi to an incomplete bridge over the Ramganga River in Faridpur, Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, they were travelling from Gurugram to Bareilly for a wedding. They used Google Maps to navigate from Dataganj in Budaun to Faridpur via Khallapur and were unaware that the bridge was incomplete.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Nitin Kumar and his cousins, 35-year-old Ajit Kumar and 30-year-old Amit Kumar. Nitin and Ajit hailed from Farrukhabad and worked as drivers for a security firm. Amit, a distant relative, hailed from Mainpuri. The trio was travelling to attend a wedding in Faridpur on Sunday. Earlier, they had attended a family function in Budaun on Saturday night and took the Budaun-Faridpur route instead of the usual Moradabad-Bareilly route.

Villagers discovered the accident the next morning

As the accident took place late at night, the victims were stranded without any immediate assistance. Villagers from Khallapur spotted the vehicle under the incomplete bridge on the morning of 24th November and immediately alerted the authorities. Police teams from Dataganj and Faridpur rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident. Speaking to the media, Faridpur Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Shivam confirmed the incident and said that the bodies were retrieved from the accident site using a boat.

Villagers spotted the car on Sunday morning. Image: The Skin Doctor/X

Faridpur SHO Rahul Singh said that the victims were using Google Maps to navigate when the incident occurred. He stated, “We recovered the identity card of a Gurugram-based security company in the car.” The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and their families were informed about the tragic accident.

Serious concerns raised about bridge safety

The families of the victims criticised the lack of safety measures on and around the incomplete bridge as there was no signage or barricades that could have alerted them. Pramod Kumar, brother-in-law of Nitin, said, “They were checking the route using Google Maps and fell from the incomplete bridge. The road should have been blocked, but it was not. The maps should not have shown that the bridge was complete.” He demanded an investigation into the matter and sought accountability for the incident.

Bridge was damaged months ago

It has been revealed that the bridge was washed away in a flood months ago from the Faridpur side. SDM Gulab Singh said, “The bridge is being constructed by UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd, and the approach road in Budaun towards it was open. We have ordered an investigation, and action will be taken against the guilty officials.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Google Maps and its history of routing people to death

This is not the first time Google Maps has led someone to their death. In September 2023, Google was sued by a North Carolina family after a man drove off a collapsed bridge and fell into a 20-foot ditch, leading to his death. In September 2022, a man identified as Philip Paxson followed directions on Google Maps while driving home late at night from his daughter’s 9th birthday party.

The navigation system directed him to an unbarricaded and unmarked bridge that had collapsed years ago. Paxson drove onto the bridge in Hickory, North Carolina, leading to his death by drowning. Notably, residents had raised concerns about the missing barricades for a long time. There were requests on Google Maps to mark the road as “closed,” but the platform failed to act in time, resulting in Paxson’s death.

In October 2023, two Kerala-based doctors lost their lives while following a route suggested by Google Maps. According to media reports, Google Maps led them to the treacherous waters of the Periyar River, where they drowned. The driver of the car was identified as Advaith, and there were four other passengers in the vehicle. As it was dark with heavy rainfall, he relied entirely on Google Maps.

The incident reportedly occurred when he missed a crucial turn, and Maps suggested continuing straight for an alternate route. However, it led to a waterlogged stretch, and their car sank in the Periyar River. Locals reacted swiftly and managed to rescue three passengers who were in the back seat. However, the two doctors in the front seats drowned.

What went wrong?

Google Maps relies heavily on multiple factors, including satellite imagery, user reports, and data from local authorities, to maintain accurate information. If there is a change in infrastructure—such as a bridge being closed or under construction—Google Maps can update it only after receiving reports from authorities or users. In many cases, the information is not updated in time, leading to tragic accidents.

For instance, in the case of Paxson’s death, it was reported that users had flagged on Google Maps that the bridge had collapsed, but the information was not updated. Google only updated it after Paxson’s death.

Google Maps allows users to suggest edits or report issues. In Google Maps, there is a section called Contributions. When you click on it, it shows an option “Update Road”. From there, you can select relevant option such as “Road Closed” in Bareilly case and update on the map. However, these suggestions are implemented only after a verification process, which takes time and can lead to such incidents.

Effective mapping also requires seamless integration with local government data. Any lack of communication or data sharing between mapping services and local agencies can lead to significant discrepancies between the map and the ground reality.

Recommendations for users

While Google has yet to respond to the Bareilly incident, there are some recommendations that users should follow while using mapping services like Google Maps.

Digital maps are undeniably valuable tools. However, it is essential to remain vigilant, especially when driving in unfamiliar areas or at night.

Users should promptly report any inaccuracies or hazards encountered on the road to improve the reliability of such services. Without users’ contributions, it is impossible to maintain accurate information at all times.

Ensure you check local signage and, when possible, consult multiple navigation sources to ensure safer travel.