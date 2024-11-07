Anti-India elements including Pakistan and its terrorist lackeys have consistently expressed their strong belief in the opposition parties, especially Congress and its ecosystem. With quotes from Rahul Gandhi in their United Nations dossier and endorsements from the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the party has its own following in India’s adversarial neighbour. Interestingly, Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar and Digvijaya Singh have also reciprocated the same while urging Pakistanis to assist the party in overthrowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s democratically elected government and even promising to reintroduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party’s open mollycoddling and pampering of Kashmiri separatists together with the prioritisation of Muslim appeasement politics above everything else has created a favourable perception of itself in anti-India and Islamist echo chambers. The convoys of Kashmiri separatist leaders and pro-Pakistan stooges like Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the national capital and the cordial invitation extended to terrorist Yasin Malik who is the supremo of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to the Prime Minister’s official residence speaks volumes about the party’s assessment of the perilous threat posed by jihadis hell-bent on destroying India.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Pakistani wife of Yasin Malik seems to have remembered how the oldest political party in India knowingly supported and hosted her husband despite his role in the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and the murder of four IAF (Indian Air Force) officials, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna. Hence, she decided to approach Rahul Gandhi who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha in order to further the case of her jailed spouse under the pretext of “bringing peace to Jammu and Kashmir,” in a letter on 6th November. She has asked him to initiate a debate for her husband in the Indian Parliament.

Notably, she earlier served as the assistant to the prime minister on human rights and women empowerment under the caretaker government headed by Anwarul Haq Kakar. She addressed Yasin Malik’s “three-decades-old sedition case in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has demanded a death sentence for him” in her letter. The agency filed an appeal seeking the death penalty for him in a case involving terror funding. Yasin Malik is currently arguing the issue before the Delhi High Court. Several people were charged by the NIA in the 2017 terror funding investigation, including him. He pleaded guilty to the accusations and was given a life term in jail by a trial court in 2022.

“Since November 2, Malik has gone on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the inhumane treatment in jail. This hunger strike will further adversely affect his wellbeing and put at risk the life of a man, who after renouncing armed struggle, chose to believe in the concept of non-violence,” Mushaal stated while referring to her husband’s alleged transition from a terrorist to a separatist demanding the balkanisation of India as he repeatedly parroted Pakistan’s agenda and sown the seeds of hatred and animosity against the country which often transmogrified in violence and bloodshed in the valley.

“Rahul Ji, I recall these anecdotes not to glorify Malik but to recall them to apprise you that he stood by his end of the bargain,” she added, quoting many authors who had written about Malik’s change of heart. Additionally, she claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party administration has been victimizing Yasin Malik “in all unimaginable ways” since 2019. “He is being tried for waging a war against India in a 35-year-old case and now capital sentence is being demanded for him in concocted cases filed against him by NIA. I request you to bring to use your high moral and political influence in the Parliament and to initiate a debate in the case of Yasin Malik, who could become an instrument for bringing organic and not cosmetic peace back to the Jammu & Kashmir — paradise on earth,” she urged the Gandhi scion. Mushaal married Yasin Malik in 2009 and the couple has a daughter together.

The truth of the matter is that neither she nor any other terror apologist even anticipated that Kashmir would experience such a significant transformation under PM Modi’s leadership. She never expected that the sins of her husband would come back to haunt him and that his heinous actions would bear the fruit of consequences, considering how the Congress party indulged him during its time at the centre. Now, she and the likes of her are running around like headless chickens. Furthermore, another issue that is besetting them is that the valley is witnessing unprecedented change, development and progress that was unfathomable prior to 2019.

Congress-Yasin Malik bonhomie

Yasin Malik enjoyed the warmth and hospitality of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the centre and its ecosystem. He was hailed as if he were a Gandhian peacemaker instead of being prosecuted for his crimes against humanity while his victims were rendered to fend for themselves and pick up the pieces of their tormented and broken lives. He was regarded as if he had given up the guns as a favour to the Indian state when in reality he had only changed his tactic and never his intention or goal. It is pertinent to remember that he was apprehended by security forces in August 1990 and incarcerated until 1994, when he was eventually granted bail after which he claimed to “renounced violence and became a Gandhian.”

Yasin Malik was invited to a meeting in 2006 by then-prime minister Manmohan Singh at his official home in New Delhi. As part of his vital outreach campaign with the political leaders, separatists and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister also had important conversations with terrorists. His viral photographs with the terrorist as the two smile joyfully emerged as one of the most harrowing images of the recent past, especially for the people whose lives were ruined by the latter. What could have been more shocking than the leader of the world’s biggest democracy merrymaking with a terrorist?

He used to be invited to media conclaves and the liberal media portrayed him as an icon and hero for the Kashmiri youths. He was given platforms to spread his anti-India rhetoric as he sat among prominent personalities and promoted the separatist ideology as well as poisoned young minds with impunity. The India Today Group did the same in 2008 and even called him a “youth icon.” He was emerging as the favourite darling of the Indian media. Moreover, Yasin Malik started mingling with the New Delhi crowd much before that and admitted that he once met Manmohan Singh at a journalist’s house in 2001 and also went to Sonia Gandhi’s residence in 2003 when the party was in opposition.

Yasin Malik not only killed the IAF officers and played a major role in the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus but he also admitted to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then-home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989 and she also identified him as one of her kidnappers. He was reportedly involved in the killing of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo a High Court Judge who was shot dead by three terrorists in the same year in Srinagar after the latter handed over a death sentence to JKLF terrorist Maqbool Bhat.

Despite his bloody history, the Congress and its ecosystem including human rights advocates in New Delhi depicted him as a revolutionary and mainstreamed him. He thus had no fear of law, judiciary or law enforcement agencies. Now, contrary to all their desires and demands, law has finally caught up to him which is still inconceivable for his admirers and family. Therefore, his wife has knocked on the last ray of hope that has previously embraced the terrorist and she expects that they will do so once more. However, in their naivety or on purpose she seemed to have forgotten that times have drastically changed and with that, the prospect of Yasin Malik’s freedom has also died. Or perhaps, like her husband, she merely wishes to inflame tensions and start a political dispute to further her nefarious agenda.