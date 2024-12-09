Monday, December 9, 2024
250 protected monuments registered as ‘Waqf properties’, ASI to approach JPC seeking reinstatement of its control

Citing sources, Indian Express reported that the ASI’s list mentions many monuments named in the 2006 Sachar Committee report on the Social, Economic and Educational Status of the Muslim Community of India. This report listed “Waqf properties in India under unauthorised possession of ASI”.

In an alarming revelation in the internal survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it has emerged that nearly 250 of its protected monuments are currently registered as Waqf properties, in a clear violation of the law. The ASI is set to approach the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to apprise them about these facts and demand that its control on these monuments be reinstated.

Although not of all the 172 sites named in the ASI’s list are nationally recognised monuments, some notable sites in Delhi include the Jama Masjid at Ferozeshah Kotla, the Chhoti Gumti makbara in RK Puram, as well as Hauz Khas Masjid and Idgah.  During the 4th JPC meeting in September, the ASI estimated a total of 120 monuments currently registered as Waqf properties, however, upon receiving details from its various circles, the ASI revised the number to 250.

Furthermore, the ASI is likely to inform the JPC about the difficulties this causes in the maintenance and conservation measures of the ASI-protected but Waqf-controlled sites.

