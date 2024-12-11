Wednesday, December 11, 2024
HomeOpinionsAfter Maharashtra poll debacle, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut calls for Syria-like coup...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

After Maharashtra poll debacle, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut calls for Syria-like coup in India

Raut made the remarks during an interview with The Wire, the far-leftist propaganda portal known for publishing hitjobs against the Modi government, most notably Tek Fog and Meta stories that the portal had to ignominiously withdraw after being called out for its lies.

OpIndia Staff

Weeks after the Maharashtra assembly elections that resulted in a resounding victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena UBT leader is still in denial about the poll outcome and insinuated that a Syria-like coup can happen in India to force a regime change and “safeguard democracy.”

“How can you blame the opposition when the democracy is being killed? You should ask this question to the Prime Minister about this country. Will all this work in the country in the name of democracy? And for how long will people tolerate this? Some day or the other, the public will rise in rebellion and oust the leader just like people of Syria drove Bashar al-Assad out of their country,” Raut said.

Raut’s remarks were made during an interview with The Wire, the far-leftist propaganda portal known for publishing hitjobs against the Modi government, most notably Tek Fog and Meta stories that the portal had to ignominiously withdraw after being called out for its lies.

However, the portal has continued with its propaganda peddling, platforming voices notorious for gaslighting the public with fake allegations against their political rivals. Raut, too, has been indulging in similar behaviour, attempting to foment an insurrection against the Centre on the lines of Syria where its President Bashar al-Assad had to flee after rebel groups took over the country. But Syria has been a hot bed of ISIS terrorists and Islamic extremists, where President Bashar al-Assad was propped up to lead the nation with the help vested interests like Putin’s Russia.

India, on the contrary, is a democratic country that follows the norms enshrined in the constitution framed by the founders of the nation. It is for this reason, the opposition leaders, including Raut, and propaganda portals like The Wire stoke unfounded fears of “democracy in danger”—in a bid to discredit the popular mandate received by the BJP and instigate their supporters to pull off a “Syria-like coup” in India. Perhaps, the opposition leaders want Syria-like turmoil and unrest that characterise the Middle East just because they are out of power and the people of the country have exercised their democratic right to vote Modi and his party to power at the Centre and many other states.

Even before leaning on the volatility in Syria, the opposition and its cheerleaders in the media had tried to stir up rebellion by hailing the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as a “democratic expression” against tyranny. But ever since the Islamist takeover of Bangladesh, the persecution of minorities has been going on unabated, with Hindu voices championing the cause of minorities suppressed and jailed.

However, Raut’s atrocious remarks follow the stupeduous victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party which performed extraordinarily well in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The BJP contested 149 seats, out of which it secured victory in 133, which equates to an 89% hit rate. Notably, during Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP-led alliance managed to win only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Shiv Sena UBT was among the worst performing parties in the elections and Raut’s statements underscore palpable desperation among the opposition ranks, especially after the stunning reversal from the Lok Sabha elections, signifying a remarkable shift in the voting preference of the people of Maharashtra.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP: Christian conversion racket busted in Amethi, three arrested for targeting Dalits with financial inducements to convert to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
According to the FIR registered at the Ramganj Police Station based on a Hindu man named Govind’s complaint, Om Prakash, Ramlal Kori and Sandeep Kori used to visit the Agresar village and lure Hindu Dalits to convert to Christianity by offering them money and other benefits.
News Reports

Bangladesh finally admits to atrocities against Hindus, says 88 cases filed for violence against minorities, 70 arrested since fall of Hasina govt

OpIndia Staff -
"A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 2. The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas," the interim government told the reporters.

India has been denying visas to Khalistanis from Canada unless they denounce their support for terrorism: Here is what Canadian media found and how...

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Karnataka Police file FIR against wife, her mother, brother and uncle for abetment and criminal liability

Prof Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM, slams Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading fake news about her receiving money from Soros

French media outlet Mediapart upset with BJP for using their report, calls excerpts from their own report ‘Fake News’

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com