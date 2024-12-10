Andhra Pradesh: Trainee Christian nun at St.Joseph Convent Hostel delivers child, kills by throwing newborn out of window

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was thrown out of a window by a young teenage mother at St.Joseph Convent Hostel, run by the Diocese of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. The incident has sent shock waves in the nearby area raising serious concerns about the oversight and accountability of church-run institutions.

As per the initial reports, the teenage mother from Nandyal is a second-year intermediate student who has been residing at the hostel in the church-run institution. On 8th December, the girl gave birth to a child and threw it immediately out of the window resulting in its death. The Police were immediately informed after the body of the infant wrapped in its umbilical cord was found on the campus.

Following this, the police team led by 2-Town Circle Inspector Ramana reached the spot and began an investigation into the case. The officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department were also informed later.

DSP Shravan Kumar who is looking into the case interrogated the hostel administrators. They said that the girl was under training to become a nun at the convent institution. However, she got involved with a trainee Christian padre. The girl after giving birth to the child faced deteriorating health after which she was taken to the Sarvajana Hospital for medical care.

Further, the dead body of the child was also sent to the hospital for further examination. The suspect in the case, a trainee Christian Father has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The girl’s roommates and friends are also being interrogated.

It is crucial to note that the incident has raised concerns over the operations of the Convent Hostel. It reflects the failure of the institution and the administration to monitor the lifestyle of the students. It is believed that the fellow residents of the girl and others at the Hostel helped the girl and concealed the pregnancy, despite health issues. The residents did not report the incident to the authorities, further making the entire incident look worse.

DSP in the given case confirmed meanwhile that a police case has been filed and suspects have been detained.

As per the report, St. Joseph Convent in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh is run under and looked after by the Diocese of Eluru. It is a part of a broader network of Christian missionary institutions in India. The institution operates to provide education and religious training to young students. It further trains them to become nuns and Fathers in accordance with Christian values. However, the death of a newborn baby at the convent has raised serious concerns about administrative oversight, particularly given the institution’s mission to uphold moral and ethical standards rooted in Christian principles. The incident has also raised severe questions about sthe afety of women in such institutes.