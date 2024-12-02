The Government of India has intensified its crackdown on online Khalistani propaganda. According to recent media reports, the authorities have blocked over 10,500 URLs linked to Khalistani content on social media platforms in the last three years. This extensive exercise to restrict problematic content is being conducted under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The steps taken by the government show its commitment to national security and determination to combat attempts to destabilise the country through digital platforms.

Coordinated action against pro-Khalistan content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has worked closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to identify and block web addresses that promote the Khalistan referendum and other extremist ideologies. Between 2021 and 2024, the authorities have blocked a total of 28,079 URLs on platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

The numbers highlight the scale of the effort. According to available data, Facebook saw the highest number of blocks (10,976 URLs), followed by X (10,139 URLs). Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp were also targeted, with 2,211, 2,198, and 138 accounts respectively blocked during this period.

An unnamed official quoted by The Indian Express stated, “Since 2021, we have blocked 10,500 URLs related to the Khalistan referendum under Section 69A of the IT Act.” The official added that the government has also acted against other forms of extremism, including 2,100 URLs linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation banned in India for its alleged radical activities.

Notably, the initiative is not limited to specific organisations. Radicalisation posts and accounts related to groups such as the LTTE, Jammu & Kashmir militants, and Waris Punjab De (WPD) have also been targeted to curb their reach and impact on vulnerable people across the country.

A year-wise breakdown of blocking efforts

The crackdown on web addresses promoting extremism has intensified in recent years. In 2022, 6,775 accounts were blocked. In 2023, the number increased sharply to 12,483, while in 2024, 8,821 accounts have been blocked so far. Facebook and X accounted for the maximum number of account blocks compared to other social media platforms.

For example, on X, 3,417 accounts were blocked in 2022, 3,772 in 2023, and 2,950 by September 2024. On Facebook, 1,743 accounts were blocked in 2022, 6,074 in 2023, and 3,159 this year.

YouTube saw 809 accounts blocked in 2022, 862 in 2023, and 540 this year. On Instagram, the government blocked 355 accounts in 2022, 814 in 2023, and 1,029 so far in 2024. WhatsApp saw relatively fewer blocks, with 66 accounts blocked in 2022, 16 in 2023, and 56 in 2024.

Officials noted that many of these accounts were also being used for fraudulent schemes targeting vulnerable people. On Facebook, a significant number of URLs were blocked for redirecting users to third-party websites or app stores, where they were tricked into downloading malicious applications or joining WhatsApp or Telegram groups. These groups or websites then facilitated scams involving fraudulent investments or work-from-home schemes.

Escalation in pro-Khalistan activity linked to India-Canada tensions

Media reports suggest that the increase in pro-Khalistani content has been noticeable in the context of strained relations between India and Canada. According to a Economic Times report from November, tensions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have emboldened pro-Khalistani groups on social media.

Organisations like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the World Sikh Organisation (WSO) have been at the forefront of spreading propaganda against India on social media platforms. Several accounts linked to these organisations have been withheld in India, meaning users in the country cannot access these accounts on platforms like X, which displays a message that the account has been withheld in response to legal demands.

Experts say the current geopolitical environment has provided fertile ground for extremist and terrorist groups to amplify their rhetoric on social media platforms. Short voice and video messages promoting an alternative governance model called “Khalsa Raj” have been circulated on messaging platforms to recruit and indoctrinate individuals, particularly the youth.

Abhinav Pandya, CEO of the Usanas Foundation, a think tank specialising in security affairs, noted, “The Khalistani movement has no ground support in Punjab, so they are increasingly resorting to online propaganda to attract sympathisers.”

The legal framework: Section 69A of the IT Act

The Government of India has used provisions under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to take action against online radicalisation. These provisions empower the government to block content that threatens the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, its defence, public order, or friendly relations with foreign states.

Blocking orders are typically issued based on inputs from intelligence agencies. In this case, agencies provided evidence that certain URLs and applications contained material prejudicial to India’s national security.

Officials emphasised that these measures align with the reasonable restrictions outlined in Article 19 of the Constitution, which balances freedom of speech with considerations of national interest.

A persistent challenge

Despite the government’s efforts to fight these organisations on social media, the challenge remains ongoing. Pro-Khalistani elements continuously adapt, finding new methods to make their content viral on social media platforms. Officials describe the fight against such propaganda as a dynamic exercise requiring continuous monitoring and intervention.