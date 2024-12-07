Only six months after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, the race to lead the I.N.D.I. Alliance has begun, with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressing her desire to lead the alliance and Rashtriya Janata Dal claiming the throne for Lalu Prasad Yadav. On 6th December, Banerjee expressed concerns over the I.N.D.I. Alliance’s performance in recent Assembly Elections and by-polls and said that she is ready to lead the alliance. Interestingly, Banerjee has claimed she is the mastermind behind the formation of I.N.D.I. Alliance. She said, “I formed the INDIA alliance. If those leading it cannot manage it properly, then give me a chance. I am ready to lead the alliance from Bengal itself.”

The Trinamool Congress stated that the Mamata model has been successful in defeating the BJP. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Bengal is her priority. The opposition needed a united front, and that’s why Mamata initiated INDIA. Mamata has no desire for any position in Delhi, but if given responsibility, she can easily manage the alliance while staying in Bengal. The model Mamata has built in Bengal has proven effective in stopping the BJP. Mamata and Hemant Soren have successfully halted the BJP in direct contests. This is not against anyone, but the Congress must introspect on why it is unable to defeat the BJP in direct contests.”

Her statement reportedly came days after TMC’s Kirti Azad called for giving her the throne to I.N.D.I. Alliance. In a statement, Azad had said that Banerjee was a better face to lead the opposition alliance and she has perfect record against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Left, SP, and Shiv Sena echo Banerjee

Notably, the Left has also raised questions about Congress’s position in the alliance. D Raja said, “Congress needs to do self-reflection. The current situation demands a meeting of the I.N.D.I. Alliance. Congress failed to bring its allied parties together in the recent Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Had Congress listened to the allied parties, the results of Lok Sabha and Haryana-Maharashtra would have been different.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut suggested that his party wants Banerjee to stay with the alliance. He said, “If there are any differences, they are only minor ones. We will go to Kolkata and talk to her.”

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi’s good friend Akhilesh Yadav’s party leader sided with Banerjee. Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh suggested that the alliance leaders should consider letting Banerjee lead the alliance. He claimed it would help the I.N.D.I. Alliance grow stronger. He said, “Mamata stopped BJP in Bengal. We [SP] have close relations with Mamata Banerjee. We support her 100%. Wherever the alliance failed to form a government, Congress was in the lead. If the results were not in the alliance’s favour, the responsibility lies with the Congress Party.” He further added that BJP lost 45 seats in UP and West Bengal because of SP and TMC.

Congress disagreed with TMC

However, Congress and other parties are not in sync with Banerjee’s claim to the throne. Congress MP Imran Masood agreed that Banerjee is a senior leader but claimed no one other than Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the nation. On the other hand, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said, “Mamata Banerjee thinks like that [that she can lead the I.N.D.I. Alliance], but we do not think that. Only her party runs on her commands. We will do whatever Congress tells us to do.” Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore called it a “good joke”.

RJD sees Lalu Prasad Yadav as leader of the alliance

RJD, however, wants Lalu Prasad Yadav to lead. RJD spokesperson Mriyunjay Tiwari said, “The real architect of the alliance to fight BJP was Lalu Prasad Yadav. He made the first meeting between the opposition parties happen in Patna in the first place. Banerjee was also part of the meeting. Everyone is working on fighting elections against BJP in their respective states. We were victorious in Jharkhand. Banerjee successfully fights BJP in Bengal. Bihar will see elections in 2025. Our alliance is ready to fight BJP.”

NDA says it is focused on public welfare

JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, responding to Mamata Banerjee’s statement, remarked, “This is an internal matter of the INDI alliance. However, Mamata Didi’s comment clearly indicates disagreement among alliance partners who are running governments even from the foundation of corruption and, in some cases, from jail. Who is responsible for the lack of coordination within the INDI alliance is for them to figure out. Meanwhile, the NDA is focused on serving the public.” On the other hand, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The INDI alliance has many dynasties but only one ambition. Everyone has their own aspirations, each wanting to head the alliance because they know they are never coming to power.”