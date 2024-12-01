The death toll in ongoing tribal clashes in Pakistan’s Kurram district has risen to 130, with at least six more fatalities and eight more injuries reported on Sunday. The violence, which has been raging for the 11th consecutive day, has also left 186 people injured, as reported by Geo News.

The intense clashes have led to the closure of the main Peshawar-Parachinar road, halting travel, and the suspension of movement at the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border.

The closure of these key routes has caused a shortage of oil, food supplies, and medicines in the region, while the Kurram area is facing a communication blackout with mobile and internet services cut off. Schools in the area have also been shut down due to the ongoing unrest.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud confirmed that police and security forces have been deployed throughout Lower Kurram, and efforts to negotiate a ceasefire are ongoing. “We remain optimistic about progress toward a ceasefire and the reopening of transport routes,” Mehsud said, reported Geo News.

The violence has escalated since November 21, despite a recent ceasefire agreement, which was quickly violated. A 10-day truce was negotiated last week, but sporadic violence has undermined its effectiveness.

The clashes began 11 days ago when two separate convoys under police escort were ambushed, leading to 52 deaths on the first day. Since then, the conflict between the tribal groups has intensified, with police struggling to regain control.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 79 deaths in the region between July and October, highlighting the ongoing instability, Geo News reported.

Previous peace efforts, including a seven-day truce brokered by provincial officials in November, have also failed to bring lasting peace. A high-level delegation consisting of KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence erupted again soon after.



