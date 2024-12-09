On 8th December, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) workers visited the Pir Babar Sheikh Dargah in Hatis, Ratnagiri district, to take an oath of loyalty to the party. The choice of a “religious place” to take such an oath has raised eyebrows on social media.

UBT party workers in Ratnagiri take oath in Pir Babur Sheikh Dargah to prove their loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and Vinayak Raut.



Enough said. pic.twitter.com/EivlUrjbt5 — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) December 8, 2024

According to media reports, the event was part of an effort to address the unrest brewing within the party following its dismal performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Notably, the dargah is claimed to be a symbol of “communal harmony.” Unnamed sources quoted by ABP News claimed that visiting a revered site symbolising communal harmony to take the oath was aimed at reaffirming the commitment of the workers to the party.

Why the workers went to the dargah

The Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a severe setback in the recent Assembly elections. The party managed to secure only 20 seats statewide, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) managed a total of only 60 seats. The loss was particularly stinging in Konkan, considered a stronghold of the Thackeray-led faction.

After the results were announced, there was discontent among party workers. Several workers reportedly accused senior leaders of negligence and inefficiency, which they claimed led to such a defeat in the elections. This dissatisfaction resulted in heated discussions during meetings and resignations from key positions, which further heightened tensions within the party cadre.

Responding to the turmoil within the party, senior leader and close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, Vinayak Raut, sought to address these divisions. A decision was reportedly taken by party leaders to take an oath of loyalty at the Pir Babar Sheikh Dargah, as this act is said to be rooted in the cultural tradition of swearing loyalty at sacred sites in Konkan. The gesture was intended to show the public that faith and unity prevail within the party. Workers were urged to participate, and an unnamed source told ABP News that the absence of individuals would be seen as an indication of disloyalty or anti-party activities.

A brief history of the dargah

According to “Grey Literature at the Dargah of Pir Babar Sheikh at Hatis” by Deepra Dandekar, the Pir Babar Sheikh Dargah holds a unique place in the cultural and spiritual landscape of the Konkan region. It is located in Hatis village and dedicated to Pir Babar Sheikh, a Sufi saint. According to legends, he arrived in the village centuries ago and was known for his spiritual wisdom and social work, which made him a revered figure in the local community.

When he passed away, the villagers faced a dilemma over his burial as the locals were predominantly Hindu. Eventually, Muslims from nearby Ibrahimpattan assisted in performing the last rites. A dargah was established at his burial site as a “symbol of communal harmony.”

Reportedly, both Hindus and Muslims actively participate in its upkeep and rituals. The annual Urs celebrations attract thousands of devotees from across the area, including both Hindu and Muslim communities. Though the dargah holds significance for Konkani Muslims, the administration and activities at the site are heavily influenced by the local Hindu Nagvekar clan.

Despite its communal unity narrative, the shrine’s history also reveals subtle tensions, with the Muslim community’s diminished presence in Hatis raising questions about the historical dynamics of religious coexistence. The absence of a permanent Muslim community in Hatis, combined with reliance on Muslims from neighbouring villages for ritual activities, showcases the complex layers of shared yet contested spaces that define the dargah’s legacy.

Political implications and future outlook

With the oath at the dargah, the party attempted to address internal challenges and rebuild unity among its workers and leadership. However, the choice of a dargah for this gesture, given Shiv Sena’s history with Hindutva ideology, has raised eyebrows on social media. Questions are being raised about whether the party has decided to completely depart from its traditional rhetoric.

It remains unclear if the oath-taking ceremony will have any effect on the rifts within the party. For now, it has added a layer of complexity to the party’s narrative at a time when it needs to introspect on its choice of alliance and rhetoric.