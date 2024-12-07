On 6th December, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issued a travel advisory for Syria, asking Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice. Furthermore, the ministry requested Indians there to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus. The ministry also asked those who could leave the country to do so immediately. The advisory has been issued in view of the escalating violence following a major offensive by rebel forces.

The ministry said, “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification. Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID [email protected] for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum.”

ANI quoted MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying there are currently 90 Indian nationals in Syria, out of which 14 are working in various United Nations organisations. In a press briefing on 6th December, Jaiswal said, “We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation… Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security.”

Violence escalated in Syria

In last few days, insurgents linked to the Jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a major offensive in Syria and captured several key cities, including the largest city in the country, Aleppo. The civil war in Syria had been stagnant for over 14 years before this attack.

The insurgents reportedly aimed to push towards Homs, with their ultimate target being Damascus, from where President Bashar al-Assad’s government operates. The rebel group’s advance was followed by setbacks faced by Hezbollah and Iran against Israel, as they are major supporters of the Assad govt.

On 5th December, the insurgents reportedly advanced deeper into Syria and captured the central city of Hama, which is the fourth-largest city in the country. The next target of the insurgents appears to be Homs, which is a crucial crossroads city. If they manage to take control of Homs, it will affect Assad’s control over Syria.

Reportedly, on 7th December, insurgents managed to take control of Daraa, which is the birthplace of the 2011 uprising against Assad. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, local armed groups took over Daraa on Saturday.

Following the insurgents’ attack on key cities in Syria, Iran and Iraq issued a joint statement on 6th December, warning that the recent attacks would lead to regional instability. The statement was issued after a meeting between the foreign ministers of the three countries.

Iran FM meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad, warns of terrorism in Syria



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani as part of his continued consultations with Iraqi government officials over the regional developments.



In… pic.twitter.com/mE6tIzbsqE — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) December 6, 2024

The ministers said, “There is no alternative to coordination, cooperation, and diplomatic consultation” if the “risks of escalation” are to be avoided. They further emphasised the “need for Arab, regional, and international action to bring about peaceful resolutions to the challenges facing Syria and the region.”

Notably, Iran has already pledged to provide Assad’s government with whatever support is required to tackle the insurgents. Iraq is keeping its security forces on high alert. Over the weekend, Syrian ministers are expected to meet their allies from Russia, Iran, and Türkiye.

Aleppo’s renewed conflict raises fears of wider instability

The renewed fighting in Aleppo highlights its importance as a key battleground in Syria’s long civil war. Once the country’s cultural and commercial hub, Aleppo has often been the focus of battles between rebel groups and government forces. The latest advance by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is the most significant challenge to areas controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s government in years. Many fear this offensive could lead to more destruction, similar to the devastating 2016 siege when Russian airstrikes heavily damaged the city and forced the rebels to surrender.

HTS’s attack on Aleppo is part of a larger plan to weaken government-held areas. After capturing parts of Idlib and Hama, the rebels are now eyeing Homs, a key city. If Homs falls, it could seriously impact Assad’s control over Syria.

The Assad government’s allies, including Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, have quickly responded by sending reinforcements and launching airstrikes to stop the rebels. This new wave of fighting has raised international concerns, as it comes during an already tense period in the region, with Israel involved in conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. However, with Russia already involved in the war in Ukraine and Iran and Hezbollah busy defending themselves against Israel, their ability to support the Syrian govt is limited.

Experts warn that Aleppo’s return to intense conflict could cause wider instability. If major powers like Russia and Turkey get directly involved in the fighting, it could further complicate the fragile situation in the Middle East, making it harder to bring any hope of peace to the region.