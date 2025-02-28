Friday, May 30, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBBC makes son of Hamas terrorist ‘narrator’ in Gaza documentary, deliberately omits references to...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

BBC makes son of Hamas terrorist ‘narrator’ in Gaza documentary, deliberately omits references to ‘Jihad’ and ‘jews’: What happened

"(We) can reveal that on at least five occasions the words Yahud or Yahudy – Arabic for “Jew” or “Jews” – were changed to “Israel” or “Israeli forces”, or were removed from the subtitles altogether," The Telegraph stated.

OpIndia Staff
BBC makes son of Hamas terrorist ‘narrator’ in Gaza documentary, deliberately omits references to ‘Jihad’ and ‘jews’: What happened
Abdullah Al-Yazouri (left), BBC Two and Palestinian woman pleding to do Jihad against Jews (right)

On Thursday (27th February), the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News issued a statement, distancing itself from an anti-Semitic, propaganda-laden documentary on Gaza.

The controversial programme was titled ‘Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone’ and was aired by BBC Two on 17th February 2025. It came under fire for featuring Abdullah Al-Yazouri, the son of a Hamas terrorist and omitting references to ‘Jihad’ and ‘Jews’

Almost 10 days after airing the documentary, a BBC spokesperson stated, “It (The BBC Board) has identified serious flaws in the making of this programme. Some of these were made by the production company, and some by the BBC; all of them are unacceptable. BBC News takes full responsibility for these and the impact that these have had on the Corporation’s reputation. We apologise for this.”

In a half-hearted ‘apology’, BBC News claimed that the publication of the documentary ‘damaged the trust’ of the audience.

“Although the programme was made by an independent production company, who were commissioned to deliver a fully compliant documentary, the BBC has ultimate editorial responsibility for this programme as broadcast,” it made a last ditch effort to defend itself.

BBC News claimed to not know that the narrator in the documentary had ties with Hamas. The propaganda news broadcaster, however, conceded thata ‘limited sum of money’ was wired to the wife of the Hamas terrorist Ayman Al-Yazouri for narration in the documentary.

It stated that a full audit of the expenditure of the production company (identified as Hoyo Films) as well as a fact-finding review was underway. BBC News claimed that Peter Johnston, the Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews, would determine if any disciplinary actions were required.

It further added that issues raised surrounding the use of language and translation in the documentary would also be reviewed. Interestingly, BBC News announced that it would not broadcast the documentary again in its current form, hinting that it might see the light of the day again after re-modifications.

“We have no plans to broadcast the programme again in its current form or return it to iPlayer and will make a further assessment once the work of Peter Johnston is complete,” the BBC Board said.

Controversy surrounding the BBC documentary

The propaganda documentary by BBC News titled ‘Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone’ featured Abdullah Al-Yazouri, the son of a Hamas’ Ayman Al-Yazouri (who works as the ‘deputy agriculture minister’ of the terror outfit in the Gaza strip).

Abdullah was the narrator of the programme. The matter came to light following an expose by antisemitism researcher David Collier. Later, it was found that another girl featured in the documentary was the daughter of another Hamas terrorist.

One child in the programme was also shown posing with Hamas terrorists. BBC attempted to defend the inclusion of the son of a Hamas terrorist in the documentary.

“The film remains a powerful child’s eye view of the devastating consequences of the war in Gaza which we believe is an invaluable testament to their experiences, and we must meet our commitment to transparency,” it stated.

However, BBC News took down the programme on 21st February 2025 over widespread criticism.

British Daily ‘The Telegraph’ published a report on Tuesday (25th February) exposing how the BBC documentary deliberately omitted references to Jews (Yahud) on at least 5 different occasions and Gazans vowing to do ‘Jihad.’.

The Telegraph can reveal that on at least five occasions the words Yahud or Yahudy – Arabic for “Jew” or “Jews” – were changed to “Israel” or “Israeli forces”, or were removed from the subtitles altogether,” it stated.

An interviewee praising Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, for “jihad against the Jews” was also mistranslated as saying he was fighting “Israeli forces“,” the newspaper further added.

It had also come to light that the cameraman involved in the production of the anti-Semitic documentary, Hatem Rawagh, had previously celebrated the killing of 1,139 Jews on 7th October 2023 in Israel.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

BJP rubbishes media reports suggesting party was planning to go door to door giving Sindoor to women, Amit Malviya slams Mamata Banerjee for using...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Postal Department launches DIGIPIN: Read how it will simplify and modernise India’s addressing system and help in citizen-centric delivery of public and private...

Aditi -

‘Why did UP govt take control of Banke Bihari temple?’ As Kapil Sibal argues for one of the litigators, read how the SC had...

Aditi -

Thailand and Cambodia clash over the 11th century Preah Vihear Shiva temple: All you need to know about the longstanding border dispute

Rukma Rathore -

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce bans release of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life over his comments on Kannada language

ANI -

What is ‘Operation Shield’, where will it be carried out, what will it entail: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man Mubarak Mansuri pretended to be Hindu tantrik and sexually exploited dozens of Hindu women in the name of occult practices,...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Newly converted Christian man damages under-construction Hanuman temple in Raigarh using JCB

OpIndia Staff -

Putting Khalistan flag outside the house, not paying rent, not paying for utilities: How Khalistani tenants have made life hell for their landlord in...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus deletes tweet blaming OpIndia for exposing anti-Hindu attacks in Jessore, after his blatant whitewashing of Islamist violence gets exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com