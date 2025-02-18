Hindu rights activist Khushbu Pandey has been arrested by the police in Bihar’s Jamui. This comes just a day after a Hindu procession was attacked by an Islamist mob that pelted stones, and bricks, and assaulted Hindu activists with sticks when they were returning after reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

On Monday (17th February), the Bihar Police detained Khushbu Pandey and her father. However, her father was released but Khushbu Pandey has reportedly been arrested.

After surviving the attack, Khushbu Pandey also released a video and said, “There was a Hanuman Chalisa program in the Bhaleshwar Nath temple in Baliadih village. While returning after taking the prasad, suddenly stone pelting started a little distance away from a mosque. The car was vandalized. Slogans of Allahu Akbar were being raised there.”

As reported earlier, on 16th February, activists from the Hindu Swabhiman organization gathered in Baliadih village, Jamui, for a Hanuman Chalisa recitation. As they were returning, a mob near a mosque attacked their vehicles.

The attack occurred as the convoy passed through a Muslim-majority area. The mob shattered vehicle windows and threw stones. Several activists, including Hindu Swabhiman district president Nitish Kumar and activist Khushbu Pandey, sustained serious injuries.

As per News18 Bihar, women and children were also present during the attack. One injured activist stated, “We were returning after reciting Hanuman Chalisa when suddenly 300-400 people attacked us.” Another activist mentioned that they were pelted with stones and their vehicles were damaged without provocation while passing through the Muslim area.

She further claimed that there was a plan to target specific individuals, and discussions about attacking the police were also taking place. Many Hindu activists were reportedly stranded in the area for hours. Videos of the incident, showing stone-pelting, have gone viral on social media.

Reports indicate that local police officers initially mishandled the situation. However, additional police forces later arrived to restore order. To prevent the spread of rumours, internet services were suspended in Jamui. SP Madan Kumar Anand confirmed these actions, stating, “After slogans were raised against those returning from the Hanuman Chalisa event, the police did not inform senior officials. Instead, they attempted to handle the situation themselves and even suggested changing the route. We have sought clarification from them and suspended them.”

A case has been registered regarding the incident. Eight individuals have been named in the FIR, while 50 others remain unidentified. As part of the crackdown, nine suspects have been arrested. A significant police presence has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.