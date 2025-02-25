Delhi govt led by Rekha Gupta to present 14 CAG reports in assembly today, BJP says Kejriwal kept them hidden

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the second day of the legislative assembly of the Delhi on Tuesday.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also commented on the reports, saying, “Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal’s government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years… 14 such reports will be tabled one by one… Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed.”

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh added, “… The result of the ‘AAP-da’ government has been disastrous. All its ministers were jailed. A CAG report of all their ministries will be presented… The CAG report will reveal everything.”

The reports are expected to be tabled after the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the Assembly.

Later in the day, the Assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG’s address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

ANI has accessed the list of these reports. Sources familiar with the development say the reports include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives. The delay in presenting these reports had raised concerns about the transparency and accountability of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi NCT government.

According to sources, these reports are: 1) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021, 2) Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021, 3) Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021, 4) Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021, 5) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.. 6) Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi, 7) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023, 8) Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, 9) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on “Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, and 10) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.

Out of 14 of these, four reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23, sources said.



(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)